Best and Worst Booking Decisions of WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match Card Results
Survivor Series 2021 on Sunday had a short buildup that left most of the matches without real storylines, but the Superstars of WWE usually find a way to make those shows entertaining.
Raw defeated SmackDown 2-5 in the battle of the brands. The only matches won by the blue brand's Superstars saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Damian Priest by disqualification and Roman Reigns beat Big E in the main event.
Everything else went to the red brand, but in most cases, that seemed like the best option. Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair were the sole survivors in the two elimination matches, RK-Bro defeated The Usos and Becky Lynch scored the win over Charlotte Flair in a brutal fight.
Some decisions were good, but that doesn't mean this show was without its faults. Let's take a gander at some of the best and worst booking decisions from the pay-per-view.
Best: Damian Priest's Apparent Heel Turn
Priest may have lost his champion vs. champion bout against Nakamura when he got himself disqualified, but what comes next might just be worth it.
The Archer of Infamy had heard enough of Rick Boogs and his guitar and proceeded to destroy the instrument before attacking both Boogs and Nakamura with the body of the guitar.
The increased aggression we have seen from Priest in recent weeks seemed to come to a head in this bout, and it looks like it is leading to a heel turn.
While Priest is a great babyface with a track record in NXT and his relatively short time on the main roster, we have yet to see him tested as a villainous character on the main roster.
His size and skills make him someone who could easily make this kind of transition and use it to propel himself up the card. Time will tell, but Priest as a heel is an interesting possibility to consider.
Best: Becky Lynch Beats Charlotte
The most personal feud of the night was the one between Lynch and Flair. Management used rumors of real-life animosity between the two Horsewomen to push this feud, and it led to one of the most entertaining bouts of the night.
The pair were holding nothing back. The strikes looked stiff, the takedowns were rough and the aggression was as real as it gets inside a wrestling ring.
Fans in the arena ate it up and gave them great reactions throughout the match. When Lynch finally won, she was almost cheered as the babyface. The Man has only been a heel for a short time, so it comes as no surprise to see her still have a loyal following, but her post-match interview was the real kicker.
Watch the video above to see the Raw women's champion show some of the most authentic emotions you will see on a wrestling show. That kind of realism and performance is what made this contest so special.
Worst: Sheamus Eliminates Finn Balor
The majority of the men's elimination match was booked well, with eliminations spaced out in a way that made sense, but one elimination in particular stood out as odd.
Finn Balor was booked as a possible WWE title contender as recently as a couple of months ago. To see him get eliminated by Sheamus, someone who has only been pushed sporadically, seemed strange.
The Prince and Rollins were the standouts in this match early on. Had they been booked as the two survivors for Team Raw, it would have helped both of them at the same time.
Best: Omos Eliminates 12 People from the Battle Royal
If WWE wants Omos to be positioned as an unstoppable heel, having him win Sunday's Battle Royal by eliminating 12 people was a good start.
Omos is still green and needs AJ Styles to help carry their tag matches, but there is no denying the marketing potential of a giant powerhouse who can move the way he does.
The Phenomenal One can do the proverbial heavy lifting in their bouts while Omos does the literal heavy lifting by throwing people around. It's a perfect system.
Giving Omos wins like this will help keep him strong so that when he is finally ready for a singles push, fans will see him as a threat to any champion.
Worst: Teasing the Rock
This year's Survivor Series marked the 25th anniversary of The Rock's WWE debut. To commemorate the occasion, WWE held a 25-man Battle Royal for some reason.
The match isn't the issue here. Battle Royals can be a lot of fun, but there was no point in tying this to The Rock if he wasn't going to make an appearance.
We didn't even get a "live via satellite" message. The only other references to him were some weird segments involving one of the valuable eggs from The Rock's recent movie, Red Notice.
Giving the crowd hope that we might see one of WWE's biggest stars of all time and not delivering might be the worst decision WWE made for this show.
The majority of the matches were good to great, and almost all of them had logical winners. This was the only glaring issue some fans had with the show.