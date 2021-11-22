Best and Worst Booking Decisions of WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match Card Results

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Survivor Series 2021 on Sunday had a short buildup that left most of the matches without real storylines, but the Superstars of WWE usually find a way to make those shows entertaining.

Raw defeated SmackDown 2-5 in the battle of the brands. The only matches won by the blue brand's Superstars saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Damian Priest by disqualification and Roman Reigns beat Big E in the main event.

Everything else went to the red brand, but in most cases, that seemed like the best option. Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair were the sole survivors in the two elimination matches, RK-Bro defeated The Usos and Becky Lynch scored the win over Charlotte Flair in a brutal fight.

Some decisions were good, but that doesn't mean this show was without its faults. Let's take a gander at some of the best and worst booking decisions from the pay-per-view.