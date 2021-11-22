Maui Invitational 2021: Odds, Teams, Bracket, Live Stream and TV Schedule

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2021 Maui Invitational field is littered with men's college basketball programs that are fixtures in the men's NCAA tournament.

The Houston Cougars made the deepest March Madness run of the eight Maui Invitational participants. They are coming off a Final Four berth. The Oregon Ducks made the Sweet 16, and the Wisconsin Badgers won a first-round game back in March.

The Saint Mary's Gaels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Butler Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies are regular players in the hunt for the field of 68 as well.

By the time play begins Monday, Houston should be the highest-ranked team of the eight participants. Oregon held that title going into this past week, but it suffered a blowout loss at home to the BYU Cougars.

The biggest difference about the competition compared to previous years is the location. With the ongoing complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maui Invitational will be played in Las Vegas.

The odds for every matchup from Monday-Wednesday can be found here on DraftKings Sportsbook when they become available.