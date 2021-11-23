College Football Playoff Projections: Week 13 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

0 of 7

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Seven days removed from an updated rankings in which there were no changes in the Top Seven, there were all sorts of shakeups atop the College Football Playoff Top 25 following Week 12 losses by No. 3 Oregon, No. 7 Michigan State and No. 10 Wake Forest, each of whom plummeted at least five spots.

Certainly no changes in the top spot as Georgia has been the clear-cut No. 1 team in the nation for nearly two months now. But after eviscerating Michigan State by a score of 56-7, Ohio State not surprisingly leapfrogged Alabama to take over the No. 2 spot.

Most noteworthy of all, Cincinnati is up to No. 4. Even though we've spent much of the past eight weeks discussing the possibility of the Bearcats crashing the playoff, seeing them actually pop up at No. 4 was the first time it has felt like a tangible reality.

The Bearcats still need to take care of their own business against East Carolina and Houston and they might still need a little bit of help in the form of an Alabama loss to Georgia in the SEC championship or a two-loss Big 12 champion, but this might be happening y'all.

Outside the Top Four, the biggest surprise (to me, at any rate) was Utah only climbing from No. 23 to No. 19 after destroying Oregon—a loss that caused the Ducks to freefall from No. 3 to No. 11. At the end of the day, it's irrelevant. If the Utes win the Pac-12 title, they'll go to the Rose Bowl; if they don't win it, they'll probably go to the Alamo Bowl. But they easily could have climbed all the way into the Top 15 after that one.

The only in/out change was Clemson moving in at No. 23 following its win over Wake Forest, replacing No. 25 Mississippi State, even though the Bulldogs won their game against Tennessee State by 45 points. And that's a shame for the Egg Bowl, which could have been No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 25 Mississippi State. It's still going to be a grand ol' time on Thanksgiving.

That's enough rankings banter. Let's take a look at the latest bowl projections, broken into six tiers and presented in ascending order of magnitude.