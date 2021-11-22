B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 12

0 of 7

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State might just be terrifying.

After an unspectacular start to the 2021 campaign, the Buckeyes have developed into one of college football's most dangerous teams. Not only did Ohio State annihilate Michigan State, but the Oregon loss hanging over its head is also no longer relevant.

Buckeyes faithful, you may address those thank-you notes to Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and running back Tavion Thomas. Same goes for you, Cincinnati fans.

Ohio State's demolition, Utah's big victory and Cincinnati's statement win highlight this edition of B/R's Weekly Awards.

