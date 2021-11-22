NFL Youngsters Who Appear to Be Shedding the Bust Label in 2021

0 of 6

While it's not entirely fair, highly drafted players come into the NFL with lofty expectations. When those expectations aren't immediately met, the term "bust" tends to get thrown around. While some players never fully leave that label behind, others are able to shed it before the end of their rookie deals.

Quarterback Josh Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft, is a prime example of the former. He posted a passer rating of 66.7 as a rookie with the Arizona Cardinals and was traded the following offseason. He's never reemerged as a full-time starter.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, on the other hand, was taken three spots ahead of Rosen and had an equally frustrating rookie season—one in which he posted a rating of 67.9. However, Allen was given time to develop in Buffalo and became a viable MVP candidate by his third season. He remains one of the best young quarterbacks in the AFC and an example of why judging a player too quickly is foolish.

Here, we'll examine six young players—in their second and third seasons, specifically—who appear to be on their way to shedding the bust label. We'll dive into their early struggles and how they're turning things around in 2021.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.