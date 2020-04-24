NFL Draft 2020: Day 2 Grades for Every Pick

1 of 9

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Time for another Elite Receiver Report Card, your guide to determining what the big-name wide receivers in the 2020 draft class do best.

Speed and Quickness: B. Higgins is a size-speed specimen who catches some defenders in off coverage by surprise by hitting an extra gear off the snap. He isn't shifty, though.

Routes and Releases: A-. Higgins possesses an inside release which, with his size, creates a positioning advantage for slants and in-breaking routes. He's very good at snapping off short outs and quick slants. He varies speeds in the open field and can pinwheel safeties with crafty double-moves. But separation was an issue in college against elite cornerbacks such as Jeff Okudah.

Hands: A+/B-.Higgins has an exceptional catch radius and ability to bring down contested and deflected balls. He once went horizontal to keep one toe in on a sideline grab vs. Virginia. As with many collegiate receivers, he suffers from focus drops.

YAC Potential: B. He's a big, fast dude who will house it if he turns upfield. But Higgins can be corralled on screens.

Blocking and such: C. He's a "catch the defender" blocker.

The current Bengals receiving corps of A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and John Ross III looks good on paper, but Green has played only nine games in the last two seasons, and Ross has battled injuries and inconsistency for his entire career. Joe Burrow needs some reliable weapons to call his own.

Higgins projects as a possession receiver and a mismatch target at the NFL level. Sammy Watkins was a better prospect leaving Clemson, but Higgins may be a similar pro: dangerous when facing soft coverage and/or a second-tier cornerback, but ordinary if asked to be the first option in a passing game. If Green can still provide some juice and Boyd remains a steady producer, Higgins should be fine.

Grade: B+





