NFL Draft 2020: Day 2 Grades for Every Pick
- Running backs Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) and J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State) each rushed for more than 2,000 yards and scored 21 rushing touchdowns last year. Neither of them got drafted in Round 1. And now that the first round is over, even the Running Backs Don't Matter crowd won't sneer when they do get selected.
- USC's Michael Pittman Jr. (101 receptions) and Clemson's Tee Higgins (13 touchdowns, 19.8 yards per catch) headline a receiver group that is still chock full of potential NFL playmakers.
- A.J. Epenesa of Iowa (22 sacks between 2018 and 2019) was overlooked in the first round, due in part to some unimpressive combine numbers. Some team will soon be selecting a rugged, hard-nosed all-around defender.
- Few collegiate stars have ever burned brighter than Jalen Hurts, who led Alabama to a national championship (with a ninth-inning save by Tua Tagovailoa, of course) and then took Oklahama to the College Football Playoff with 3,851 passing yards, 1,298 rushing yards and 53 total touchdowns last year.
The second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL draft are all about big college stars who put up even bigger numbers:
These are Bleacher Report's pick-by-pick grades for the second and third rounds of the draft. They will be updated throughout the night as selections are made, so be sure to keep checking back.
33. Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
Time for another Elite Receiver Report Card, your guide to determining what the big-name wide receivers in the 2020 draft class do best.
Speed and Quickness: B. Higgins is a size-speed specimen who catches some defenders in off coverage by surprise by hitting an extra gear off the snap. He isn't shifty, though.
Routes and Releases: A-. Higgins possesses an inside release which, with his size, creates a positioning advantage for slants and in-breaking routes. He's very good at snapping off short outs and quick slants. He varies speeds in the open field and can pinwheel safeties with crafty double-moves. But separation was an issue in college against elite cornerbacks such as Jeff Okudah.
Hands: A+/B-.Higgins has an exceptional catch radius and ability to bring down contested and deflected balls. He once went horizontal to keep one toe in on a sideline grab vs. Virginia. As with many collegiate receivers, he suffers from focus drops.
YAC Potential: B. He's a big, fast dude who will house it if he turns upfield. But Higgins can be corralled on screens.
Blocking and such: C. He's a "catch the defender" blocker.
The current Bengals receiving corps of A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and John Ross III looks good on paper, but Green has played only nine games in the last two seasons, and Ross has battled injuries and inconsistency for his entire career. Joe Burrow needs some reliable weapons to call his own.
Higgins projects as a possession receiver and a mismatch target at the NFL level. Sammy Watkins was a better prospect leaving Clemson, but Higgins may be a similar pro: dangerous when facing soft coverage and/or a second-tier cornerback, but ordinary if asked to be the first option in a passing game. If Green can still provide some juice and Boyd remains a steady producer, Higgins should be fine.
Grade: B+
34. Indianapolis Colts
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
It’s a second-round receiver run! Which means it's also time for another Elite Receiver Report Card, your guide to determining what the big-name wide receivers in the 2020 draft class do best.
Speed and quickness: C+. Pittman times well and meets NFL minimums, but he has gather-up speed off the line and is a little stiff and methodical when changing direction.
Routes and releases: B. Pittman is a fine route technician but loses velocity in and out of his cuts. His size and burly frame allow him to present a big target and shield defenders on comebacks and crossing routes.
Hands: A-. Pittman is reliable on easy catches and can make fingertip over-the-shoulder grabs. He isn't quite as competitive on 50-50 balls as a receiver with his traits should be.
YAC Potential: C. He's your basic big body who can be tough to bring down with a head of steam.
Blocking: B+.Pittman is huge, and he demonstrates some feistiness when run-blocking. He also contributed on special teams.
No Colts receiver caught more than 45 passes last season. T.Y. Hilton is now 30 and is coming off an injury-marred season. The rest of the Colts receiver depth chart consists of Zach Pascal (would be a fine No. 4 receiver), Parris Campbell (promising slot guy), Daurice Fountain (former draftnik favorite) and Marcus Johnson (perennial Eagles OTA MVP). Philip Rivers could definitely use some better weapons.
Pittman is the son of the former Buccaneers all-purpose running back. He came into his own with 101 catches in his senior year after not quite reaching expectations early in his college career. Pittman projects as a non-flashy possession receiver. His father stayed in the NFL for a decade by doing all the little things well. Pittman can also have a long career if he continues to refine his route running and reliability. Like the Bengals' selection of Tee Higgins a few minutes ago, this is a safe, solid pick that will help get the Colts going in the right direction.
Grade: B+
35. Detroit Lions
D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
Strengths: Cutback ability, vision, power
Weaknesses: Running backs don't matter
Georgia guard Solomon Kindley spoke at the combine about all of the great running backs he has blocked for, including Sony Michel and Nick Chubb. So, what did he have to say about Swift?
"Blocking for D'Andre Smith was very exciting because as he gets past me, I know it's gonna be a show," Kindley said. "I'm ready for him to get past me to see what he's gonna do."
Swift is a prototypical NFL running back. He's a tough downhill runner with devastating one-cut ability, the power to finish runs and the receiving chops to be useful on passing downs. Having shared touches with the likes of Chubb and Elijah Holyfield, he also isn't as worn down as other collegiate workhorses.
Swift has Todd Gurley-esque potential. That makes him an incredible value in the second round. The Lions will get his best years at a relatively low salary and worry about wear and tear (or let his next employer worry about it) later. And the Lions have a need at running back after last season's injury rash. With that said, the Lions have needs at much harder-to-fill positions like edge-rusher, making this a questionable selection.
Grade: C
36. New York Giants
Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
Strengths: Play diagnosis, preparation, versatility
Weaknesses: Dive-stick tackling
Another draft, another Alabama safety.
Each Alabama safety, from Eddie Jackson to Landon Collins to Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Minkah Fitzpatrick to Mark Barron to McKinney, is unique in his own way. Barron was a linebacker hybrid, Fitzpatrick a cornerback hybrid, Collins a traditional box safety and so forth. Yet each is fundamentally the same: They all have tremendous instincts and anticipation skills thanks to their Nick Saban tutelage, they all play fast (even if their 40 times don't reflect it), and they all have at least some usefulness at all three levels, from pass-rusher to underneath defender to center fielder.
McKinney thrives as a deep safety, where he diagnoses pass routes swiftly and gets a great break on the ball in the air. He's also a lethal situational blitzer. His biggest weakness is one he shares with Clinton-Dix: a tendency to come in too hot and whiff on open-field tackles. He also may not be the best matchup defender against speedsters hiding in the slot.
As the list above illustrates, Alabama safeties usually have productive careers as NFL starters. McKinney should be no exception.
The Giants ranked 31st in the NFL at defending deep passes, according to Football Outsiders. Antoine Bethea (now a free agent) looked like he was running in quicksand, rookie Deandre Baker simply wasn’t ready to play, and it may turn out that Jabrill Peppers’ true position really is "athlete." Newcomer James Bradberry, a year of experience for Baker and a nice retirement party for Bethea should help. But so should reinforcements like McKinney in the secondary. This is a safe selection of a player who slid a little bit.
Grade: A
37. New England Patriots
Select a quarterback to replace Tom Brady, probably by trading up, and heralding a bold new era in Patriots football: 20-to-1 odds.
Select an assortment of long snappers and lacrosse players while trading all over the draft board, causing our brains to hemorrhage as we try to discern Bill Belichick’s master plan: 2-to-1 odds.
Say "Tom who??" and go about their business as if nothing unusual at all happened to them in the offseason: 4-to-5 odds.
Have an actual dog sitting at Bill Belichick’s desk instead of Bill Belichick: 40-to-1 odds.
Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
Strengths: Athleticism, upside
Weaknesses: Tackling, level-of-competition issues
Entering Thursday night, here were the unofficial odds on how the Patriots would approach this year’s draft:
Hmm, it seems that the Patriots did a little bit of the first three. Someone who played the odds just right could really rack up.
This cut-up of Dugger of a road game at Mars Hill University (somewhere in North Carolina) gives a sense of the level of competition he faced in college. This is the Division II, trees-along-the-sideline, random-dudes-chatting-behind-the-end-zone level.
Dugger looks like a video game Create-a-Player, and he's a guided missile when a play develops in front of him, arriving suddenly to break up screens or meet running backs in the hole. But he is exceptionally raw. He overruns plays in the open field; lunges, dives and misses tackles; and his coverage technique consists mostly of being the best athlete on the field and knowing quarterbacks won't challenge him.
Dugger is a great athlete and a great story, but he sets off my Obi Melifonwu alarm. The UConn defensive back ran a 4.40-second 40 at 6'4" and 224 pounds at the 2017 combine, and the Raiders drafted him in the second round despite his poor instincts and fundamentals. The NFL is not a developmental league, and players with this profile are rarely given two years to ramp up and refine their games.
I hope Dugger succeeds, but don't be surprised if he finds himself on the weekly inactive list once the season starts. And while the Patriots usually get graded on a genius curve, we're going to withhold judgment now that they have entered a bold new era.
Grade: C-
38. Carolina Panthers
Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge-Rusher, Penn State
Strengths: Size, agility, hands
Weaknesses: Consistency
Matt Hayes profiled Gross-Matos for Bleacher Report last November, telling the tragic story of his childhood. Gross-Matos' biological father died while saving him in a boating accident when he was a toddler, and his older brother died from a lightning strike just steps away from him on a youth baseball field when he was 11 years old. It's a powerful and ultimately uplifting tale of a blended family coming together to support one another and overcome adversity. We can't have too many stories like that these days.
Gross-Matos is a fluid, agile athlete who defeats blocks by out-positioning his opponent and using his arms to swat the blocker's hands away. He can win the leverage battle in run defense and is good at recognizing misdirection plays and finding the ball. He isn't twitchy nor a true pass-rushing technician, and he will look like just another guy for long stretches, but he has the tools to be a dominant every-down defender. Gross-Matos and Derrick Brown will form the core of an all-new defensive front for Matt Rhule’s Panthers.
Grade: B+
39. Miami Dolphins
Robert Hunt, Tackle, Louisiana-Lafayette
Strengths: Size, movement skills
Weaknesses: Technique
As mentioned when they drafted Austin Jackson in the first round, the Dolphins allowed 58 sacks last season, tied for the league lead. In addition to drafting Jackson, they signed center Ted Karras (because former Bill Belichick assistants believe that free agency comes with a two-ex-Patriots-per-year minimum) and Ereck Flowers (because LOLOLOLOLOLOL).
OK, to be fair, Flowers played fairly well for Washington last year after doing more to hasten Eli Manning's retirement than the ravages of age themselves could do. Yep, he played so well that a 3-13 team chose not to re-sign him. Anyhow, this selection continues the offensive line rebuild. It should keep on continuing.
Hunt began his career at guard but ended it as the starting right tackle for the Ragin' Cajuns. He's a massive 323-pounder with quick feet in pass protection and surprising lateral quickness. He's effective when pulling or blocking on sweeps. Hunt is a lunger who can get caught off-balance by edge-rushers and has other technical flaws, but his raw tools are on par with some of the better-known offensive tackles in this draft class. This pick is a bit of a reach, despite the upside.
Grade: C+
40. Houston Texans
Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
Strengths: Hands, lateral quickness
Weaknesses: Injury history, sack production, leverage
Bill O'Brien is the type of guy who gets mad and rage-quits when losing to himself in Solitaire. He's the type who throws a fit five minutes into fixing a flat and throws his lug wrench into a lake. We've roasted O'Brien for the DeAndre Hopkins trade until his meat thermometer melted, and the jokes are already a little tired, but the fact remains that he clearly lacks both the long-range planning ability and the temperament to be a general manager.
And yet, the Texans were one-and-three-quarter games away from the Super Bowl last year. O'Brien gets results despite himself. And if he can stumble into some difference-makers with the few draft picks he has left, he could turn the Texans into even stronger contenders.
With Blacklock, O'Brien just stumbled into a difference-maker.
Blacklock's father, Jimmy Blacklock, was one of the first African American basketball players at the University of Texas in the early '70s. He then went on to play for (and now coach) the Harlem Globetrotters. Blacklock said at the combine that he saw about 10 or 15 Globetrotters games when he was growing up but that he gravitated toward football because basketball was "too soft."
Errr, do you get the impression that Blacklock thought basketball was "too soft" because he was watching guys spin the ball on their fingers, pull each other's shorts down and throw buckets of confetti at the referees?
Blackrock has pass-rushing moves he called "club rip" and "chop rip" at the combine, which are as effective as any I have seen from a defensive line prospect since Chandler Jones. He uses them to easily disengage from blockers and gain position on them. He also excels at moving laterally at the snap and crossing his blocker's face, again putting him in position to disrupt the play and making him very useful on stunts and twists. When facing a double-team, he effectively submarines his blockers to penetrate the backfield and blow up plays.
All of these moves resulted in only 5.5 career sacks, in part because an Achilles injury erased Blacklock's 2018 season, but also because he plays a little high and is much easier to block if his initial move is countered. He often arrives at the quarterback a step late, sometimes delivering a big blow (and incurring a big penalty) anyway.
Production aside, he has a unique set of skills that any defensive coach would love to work with. Yes, even Bill O'Brien and his staff.
Grade: A
41. Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Strengths: Power, yards-after-contact
Weaknesses: Hands, ball security
Taylor is a bruising power runner who took the South Jersey-to-Wisconsin running back shuttle (Ron Dayne, Anthony Davis, Corey Clement) and rushed for nearly 6,200 yards with the Badgers. His workload makes it tempting to compare him to Dayne, the 1999 Heisman winner and all-time Badgers leading rusher who also hailed from the 8-5-6.
Dayne enjoyed some brief success in a thunder-and-lightning Giants backfield with Tiki Barber but faded quickly in the NFL. He offered nothing in the passing game and was worn down by 1,251 collegiate touches.
Taylor is both quicker and faster (he paced all running backs at the combine with a 4.39-second 40) than Dayne ever was, has lower mileage and has more potential receiving value. Still, the two backs are similar enough to make Colts fans nervous. Every time Taylor dragged two or three Big Ten defenders for a few extra yards, he incurred wear and tear that could shorten his NFL career. Taylor also lost 15 fumbles while clawing for those extra yards, and he dropped enough passes to make offensive coordinators wary of using him as a third-down back.
The upside for Taylor may be Michael Turner, the size-speed battering ram who had a few mammoth seasons for the Falcons in the late 2000s before his odometer flipped. The downside is Dayne and dozens of other Big Ten plowhorses who turned into ordinary-at-best NFL rushers.
Philip Rivers, Taylor, Marlon Mack, Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell and whatever is left of T.Y. Hilton are going to make for one interesting offense. It will be fun watching Frank Reich put all of these pieces together.
Grade: B+