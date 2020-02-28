NFL Scouting Combine Notebook: Is Henry Ruggs Too Fast for His Own Good?

1 of 8

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III ran a blistering 4.27-second 40-yard dash Thursday night at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Hooray! Shower him with money! Call your favorite team and demand that they move up in the draft to take him! Draft him onto your fantasy team now and pencil in a dozen 40-plus-yard touchdowns next year.

Not so fast.

Ruggs' time was the fastest since John Ross III set the combine speed record with a 4.22-second 40 in 2017. Ross has since battled injuries, ineffectiveness, some Bengals organizational ineptitude and early-career speculation about a move to cornerback. In three NFL seasons, he has caught just 49 passes for 10 touchdowns.

Ross isn't the only combine sprint champion to have a disappointing career. There are few true success stories on this Pro Football Reference list of wide receivers who ran combine sprints of 4.3 seconds or faster. Donte' Stallworth had a fine career, Marquise Goodwin has been very good in short windows between long injuries, and Darrius Heyward-Bey has lasted forever as a special teams ace and team leader. But the rest of the list is full of fringe players, injury cases and guys who never found a true offensive role.

Per talk show provocateur Skip Bayless, Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin postulated that no receiver who ran a sub-4.3 sprint has ever reached the Hall of Fame because that's too fast to remain under control while running pass routes. It's an…ahem…interesting theory that supposes, among other things, that really fast receivers are somehow incapable of slowing down a little when necessary. It's more likely that no receiver with a sub-4.3 second 40 time is in the Hall of Fame because we don't have precision times for players who entered the draft before 2000, times below 4.3 seconds are very rare, and some of the players who achieved them (like Goodwin) were track stars who also happened to play some college football, making them a little smaller, less polished and possibly a bit more fragile.

So how do we know Ruggs won't suffer the same fate as guys like Ross? That's simple. Trust the on-field results, not the hundredths of a second on a stopwatch.

Speed is Ruggs' best attribute as a receiver, of course. He was once clocked at 23.27 miles per hour in a game by wearable GPS trackers. When Ruggs catches a screen pass, defenders often immediately take two steps backward so he doesn't blow past them, creating easy yards-after-catch opportunities. And press coverage is almost never an option.

But Ruggs also has very good hands. He's a feisty, capable blocker. He has been durable through three seasons as a receiver and returner in the grueling SEC. His route running needs refinement, but he's not some guy who just traded his running shoes for cleats on Sundays.

"I feel like I bring everything," Ruggs said on Tuesday, while answering umpteen questions about how fast he is. "I'm a playmaker. I don't just pride myself on just speed. I want to be a guy can do everything on the field. I get downfield to block for my teammates, just as they do the same for me. I play without the ball, and with the ball in my hands I can make a play."

Ruggs has the confidence, the toughness, the mentality and the tape. And, oh yeah, the speed.

Teammate Jerry Jeudy is a better prospect. And we'll get to some other receivers who had big nights (and a few who had small ones) in the next segment. But Ruggs will hear his name called near the top of the first round come April's draft.

And unlike some other burners, you'll be hearing his name called often on Sunday telecasts for years to come.