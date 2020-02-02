Tom Brady Says 'I'm Not Going Anywhere' in Super Bowl Ad After Cryptic Tweet

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

That cryptic Tom Brady photo from earlier this week?

Yeah, he was just trolling us.

Brady's plans were revealed during Sunday's Super Bowl LIV contest as part of a Hulu ad, which begins like a retirement announcement but ends with confirmation that he's "not going anywhere."

Brady says in the ad:

"They say all good things must come to an end. That the best just know when to walk away. So to my teammates, my family, and most of all, my fans, you deserve to hear this from me: Hulu doesn't just have live sports. According to the script they just gave me, Hulu also has your favorite cable channels, plus the greatest shows, movies and originals of all time. So it's time to say goodbye to TV as you know it.

"But me? I'm not going anywhere."

The football world spent days wildly speculating about the 42-year-old's football future after he posted a cryptic black-and-white picture of himself walking into a football stadium. Some wondered if it signaled a retirement—though walking into a football stadium made that theory unlikely—or a desire to leave the Patriots.

We don't know what's to come of Brady's future with New England. The future Hall of Famer told Jim Gray that he has spoken to the team but remained noncommittal about a return.

"Yeah, I have [spoken to the Patriots]. I'm not going to elaborate much more than that, but yes, I have," Brady said, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. "I think that’s a pretty normal thing for me. Again, these are people that have been a part of my life for a very long time."

Brady will be an unrestricted free agent in March, barring a new agreement with the Patriots. Patriots owner Robert Kraft has publicly said he wants Brady to come back in 2020.

The quarterback, on the other hand, has kept his plans secretive—at least until now. We can safely say he plans to be on the field next season. The pertinent question now is where.