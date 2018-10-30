Report: Ty Montgomery Traded to Ravens After Fumble in Packers vs. Rams

Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) fumbles the ball, recovered by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ramik Wilson (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers reportedly are trading running back Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Adam Schefter of ESPN added that the Ravens sent the Packers a 2020 seventh-round pick in the deal.

The report comes just days after Montgomery fumbled during a kickoff return late in the fourth quarter of a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams rather than take a knee in the end zone. 

                              

