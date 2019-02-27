Giants' Dave Gettleman Repeats That Team Didn't Sign Odell Beckham to Trade WR

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman reiterated Wednesday that team has no plans to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"We didn't sign Odell to trade him," he said at the NFL Scouting Combine, per Judy Battista of NFL.com. "That's all I need to say about that."

That mirrored Gettleman's remarks about Beckham in January:



