Ex-Baylor WR Denzel Mims Reportedly Played 2018 Season with Hand Injury

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims has a valid excuse for any NFL teams concerned about drops during his junior season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Mims recorded 794 yards and eight touchdowns on 55 catches as a junior in 2018. He surpassed that with 1,020 yards and career-highs of 12 touchdowns on 66 catches as a senior last season.

Mims' down 2018 was preceded by a 1,000-yard receiving season in 2017.

The 6'3", 207-pound Texas native further elevated his draft stock at January's Senior Bowl and February's combine:

According to Packers Wire's Zach Kruse, Mims had "no drops" and scored five touchdowns on 14 catches in 16 one-on-one snaps during Senior Bowl practices.

Mims was linked to Green Bay and Minnesota by the Dallas Morning News' Destine Gibson on Tuesday, while Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reported on Wednesday that the Denver Broncos are "very high" on him (h/t Mile High Report).

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Mims to the New Orleans Saints' Tre'Quan Smith:

"Mims is a long-striding outside target with excellent height, weight and speed and an insane catch-radius. He's a touchdown threat anytime he's near the red zone, with the focus and body control to finesse and finish catches above the rim. He struggles to release and separate from physical press corners, and he doesn't consistently compete and outwork opponents for positioning on contested catches."

To Zierlein's point, Mims was the best in college football at catching contested passes:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Mims as the seventh-best in a loaded 2020 wide receiver class as well as the 43rd-best prospect overall earlier this week.

Miller projected Mims to go at No. 30 to the Packers in his latest mock draft.

Mims will find out his NFL fate during the draft April 23-25.