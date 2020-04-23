NFL Draft 2020: Round 1 Grades for Every Pick

NFL Draft 2020: Round 1 Grades for Every PickApril 23, 2020
- Hope that the Bengals are at the dawn of a new era of excitement and relevance;
- Hope that new coaches and regimes will someday bring championships to Washington, Carolina, Dallas, New York and (yes) Cleveland;
- Hope that the Dolphins can use their abundance of extra draft picks to turbocharge their rebuilding plans;
- Hope that Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and others join the new wave of promising young quarterbacks who will take us through the 2020s;
- Hope that Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III and a historic wide receiver class will make NFL offenses even more innovative and explosive;
- Hope that no general manager tries to plug a USB cable into a wall socket and electrocutes himself while trying to join a teleconference;
This NFL draft, more than any other, is about hope.
And of course, hope that we will all meet again soon, on the concourses, at the tailgates and in the taprooms, and celebrate the return of sports, and of something close to normal life.
These are the pick-by-pick grades for the first round of the 2020 draft. They will be updated after each selection, so keep checking back.
1. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals are expected to draft LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. If they do so, it will be the long-overdue start of a new era for the franchise. Like Ken Anderson, Boomer Esiason, Carson Palmer and (yes) Andy Dalton before him, Burrow has the potential to lead the team to the playoffs. He could even take them further than anyone else has taken them.
2. Washington Redskins
Washington is expected to draft Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young, but anything is possible when it comes to this unpredictable franchise.
One thing is certain: New head coach Ron Rivera wants to put his stamp on an organization that often drifts around according to the whims of its owner and squabbling executives. This draft is Rivera's chance to make a statement.
3. Detroit Lions
Sorry, Matt Patricia: You have to select a rookie. You can't draft someone who played for the Patriots four years ago!
At least there are plenty of great choices on the board: four offensive tackles with Pro Bowl potential, top defenders like Ohio State's Jeff Okudah and Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, and some of the most thrilling wide receivers ever to leave the college ranks.
4. New York Giants
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman loves "Hog Mollies" like Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton and doesn't care too much for modern technology.
Maybe he will draft Becton or some other beefy lineman. Or maybe the draft will be delayed for an hour while Roger Goodell waits for Gettleman's carrier pigeon to arrive.
