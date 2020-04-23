NFL Draft 2020: Round 1 Grades for Every Pick

0 of 4

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

This NFL draft, more than any other, is about hope.

Hope that the Bengals are at the dawn of a new era of excitement and relevance;

Hope that new coaches and regimes will someday bring championships to Washington, Carolina, Dallas, New York and (yes) Cleveland;

Hope that the Dolphins can use their abundance of extra draft picks to turbocharge their rebuilding plans;

Hope that Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and others join the new wave of promising young quarterbacks who will take us through the 2020s;

Hope that Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III and a historic wide receiver class will make NFL offenses even more innovative and explosive;

Hope that no general manager tries to plug a USB cable into a wall socket and electrocutes himself while trying to join a teleconference;

And of course, hope that we will all meet again soon, on the concourses, at the tailgates and in the taprooms, and celebrate the return of sports, and of something close to normal life.

These are the pick-by-pick grades for the first round of the 2020 draft. They will be updated after each selection, so keep checking back.