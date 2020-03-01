NFL Scouting Combine Notebook: Meet This Year's Small-School 'Draft Crush'

2 of 8

What happened

Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young did not work out at the combine because he didn't have to. He's awesome, everyone knows it, and he will be the first non-quarterback off the draft board come April.

So for a bit of insight on Young, since we didn't get to see him in action, we instead turn to someone who spent two years trying to block him, often rather successfully: Michigan left tackle Jon Runyan, B/R's 23rd-ranked offensive tackle in this draft and a player who helped hold (hush, Buckeyes fans) Young without a sack in two straight meetings.

Runyan sounds a little like Alex Gibbs giving a presentation at a coaching clinic when he starts explaining blocking techniques, so here are some visual companions to his quotes: a substantial highlight package from Ohio State's 2019 win over Michigan and a cutup of every Michigan offensive/Ohio State defensive play from 2018.

What Runyan said

• On his past encounters with Young:

"Last year was actually the third time I went against him. I played against him in 2017. I went in for a quarter-and-a-half at right tackle. They had Nick Bosa and Sam Hubbard. At the end of the game, I saw Chase, and I said, 'Who is this guy. This guy's huge. Why hasn't he been playing?’

"I didn't really have him figured out in 2018. In 2019, I kinda knew what to expect, just trusted what I was taught and tried to go out there and execute."

• On how Michigan game-planned against Young:

"They knew that our game plan was to slide to where he was. They figured that out really early. So they started putting him to the three-technique side, when he usually plays on the weak side. [Translation: Young moved from the offensive left side to the right.] ... So we started incorporating the chip stuff. Then they started figuring that stuff out. So we started going with empty protection and sliding away from him. He did get me one time on an inside move with empty protection. Luckily, it was a quick throw.

"So we were just trying to give him different looks. People were saying that we triple-teamed him. I don't think you can ever triple-team somebody. It just doesn't make sense mathematically. But you do what you can to eliminate one of the best players in the country, and that's what we were doing."

• On his personal approach to stopping Young:

"I knew going into the game that my hands were going to be important. ... My technique is a little different. Most people will try to punch and grab the breastplate of the shoulder pads, but I was taught to punch wide and clamp the outside of the shoulder pad. Because if you've got a defensive end like Chase who's so strong that he can club your outside hand, and you've got that wide, if he knocks it down you can replace it real quick. But if it's inside, on the breastplate, he's gonna knock your hand down and then he's going to get the edge on you.

"I'm all about getting that first initial contact and then reacting off of that. Once you get that initial contact you throw off the timing of his rush. From that, it's just grabbing, it's a dog play, and trying to react to his countermove."

• On what happens when it doesn't work:

"When he does beat you, he's gonna burn you and hit the quarterback hard. I remember he got me one time, and he planted [quarterback] Shea [Patterson] after he released the ball. ... When Chase picked him up and dumped him on the ground, I heard Shea exhale. And I felt so bad. That was the one hit that I let up on Shea. I felt so bad. I looked Shea in the eye and apologized to him."

What it means

Someone actually asked Young why he was held without a sack for three straight games at the end of his college career. "You'll see how they changed their whole offensive game plan for one guy," Young replied (semi-)patiently. Runyan's explanation confirms that: The Wolverines tried just about everything to slow Young down, and while it worked, they still got blown out.

Young is the sort of player who forces offenses to adjust their schemes and linemen to be technically perfect. Only one or two edge-rushers per draft class can do that, and those players often happen to come from Ohio State. Look for Young, like Nick Bosa, to make an impact as a rookie, even if it isn't always apparent in his sack total.