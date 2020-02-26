Maurkice Pouncey Blasts NFL's CBA Proposal in NSFW Video: 'F--k That S--t'February 26, 2020
Several NFL players have heavily criticized the new proposed collective bargaining agreement, but few have done so with as much ferocity as Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey.
The veteran said he and his brother plan to vote no in a rant posted to social media (warning: video contains profanity):
Brooke Pryor @bepryor
Maurkice Pouncey is strongly against the CBA. He posted this (NSFW) a couple hours ago: “I vote no. Our NFLPA, the dudes at the top, the leaders, that’s f’ing bs. F that. They’re not looking out for the best of the players. If y’all want my vote, the Pouncey twins vote no.” https://t.co/hp4AqlG7Qu
Not only did he call out leadership in the NFL Players' Association, but Pouncey also offered to help younger players with finances during a potential lockout.
"If any player on any one of our teams, if y'all hurting for rent money and anything while we go through this lockout, call us," he said.
The NFLPA board of representatives voted 17-14 to approve the latest CBA and move the vote to all players, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.
While the new deal could increase the percentage of player revenue to at least 48 percent, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, many of the game's biggest stars have spoken out against the deal.
J.J. Watt, Richard Sherman and Russell Wilson have all expressed their displeasure with the deal on Twitter, while Aaron Rogers was "one of the biggest objectors" during discussions Tuesday night, per Schefter.
It seems Pouncey, an eight-time Pro Bowler, is also against the new agreement and is willing to hold out in order to get a better deal for all players.
