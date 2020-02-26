Maurkice Pouncey Blasts NFL's CBA Proposal in NSFW Video: 'F--k That S--t'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 22: Center Maurkice Pouncey #53 of the Pittsburgh Steelers follows the action against the New York Jets in the first half at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.(Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
Al Pereira/Getty Images

Several NFL players have heavily criticized the new proposed collective bargaining agreement, but few have done so with as much ferocity as Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey. 

The veteran said he and his brother plan to vote no in a rant posted to social media (warning: video contains profanity):

Not only did he call out leadership in the NFL Players' Association, but Pouncey also offered to help younger players with finances during a potential lockout. 

"If any player on any one of our teams, if y'all hurting for rent money and anything while we go through this lockout, call us," he said.

The NFLPA board of representatives voted 17-14 to approve the latest CBA and move the vote to all players, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.

While the new deal could increase the percentage of player revenue to at least 48 percent, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, many of the game's biggest stars have spoken out against the deal.

J.J. Watt, Richard Sherman and Russell Wilson have all expressed their displeasure with the deal on Twitter, while Aaron Rogers was "one of the biggest objectors" during discussions Tuesday night, per Schefter.

It seems Pouncey, an eight-time Pro Bowler, is also against the new agreement and is willing to hold out in order to get a better deal for all players.

Related

    Who Would You Want at QB for Redskins?

    Rivera says 'all options are on the table.' Vote on which QB you'd start in 2020 ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Would You Want at QB for Redskins?

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    Redskins Meeting Tua, Burrow 👀

    Ron Rivera says meetings with top QBs is not ‘just due diligence’; he likes Haskins but all options are on the table

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Redskins Meeting Tua, Burrow 👀

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Pouncey Posts Profanity-Laden Message Against Proposed CBA

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Pouncey Posts Profanity-Laden Message Against Proposed CBA

    Chris Adamski
    via TribLIVE.com

    Colbert Believes 2020 Draft Is Deep at EDGE and OT

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Colbert Believes 2020 Draft Is Deep at EDGE and OT

    Behind the Steel Curtain
    via Behind the Steel Curtain