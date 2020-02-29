NFL Scouting Combine Notebook: Did A.J. Epenesa Crater His Draft Stock?

1 of 7

David Banks/Associated Press

If you think Iowa edge-rusher A.J. Epenesa had a bad combine, you may have been watching, but you probably weren't listening.

Epenesa's workout results Saturday night, including a 5.04-second 40-yard dash with a 1.78-second 10-yard split (the split measures initial quickness, making it important for linemen) were not disastrous, but they were worrisome. Those are defensive tackle results, not elite edge-rusher results.

Epenesa, who is 6'5", 275 pounds and recorded 20.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles over the past two seasons, was hoping to showcase the kind of athleticism that would make him a top-15 pick. But Epenesa, who sometimes looks a little stiff on tape, looked a little sluggish Saturday.

That's what we saw. But what we heard during interviews with the offensive players who faced him was a very different story.

Michigan left tackle Jon Runyan, who provides deeply technical insights into his opponents, said Epenesa was tied with Ohio State's Chase Young as the two toughest defenders he ever faced.

"A.J. exploits the weakness of what I play," Runyan said. "I'm a vertical setter, and the weakness of a vertical set is what A.J. loves to do: bull rush with a one-armed stab. He's able to catch me leaning a lot, catch me off guard. Early in the [2019 Michigan vs. Iowa] game, the first three or four drives, I wasn't really keying on his shoulders. He started running downhill, and I wasn't able to get my hips down and react to the bull rush."

Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins also singled out Epenesa as one of the toughest defenders he ever faced, adding a most unusual compliment to his scouting report: "I thought he was a great player. He was physical, but at the same time he's a cool guy. He wasn't a jerk out there. ... So I thought he was a great player, great guy. He came off the ball with an explosive power."

And then there's teammate Tristan Wirfs, one of the stars of Friday night's offensive line workouts. Wirfs didn't hesitate to name Epenesa as the toughest defender he ever faced. Sure, he may be a teensy bit biased, but players rarely single out teammates when answering "toughest opponent" questions.

"We had some battles," Wirfs said. "When I met with the Broncos, they said a scout was there [at Iowa practice] and I didn't lose to A.J. So I said, 'I'm glad you were there on that day.'"

"It goes back and forth, me and him," Wirfs added. "He was one of my best friends on the team. We will try to help each other get better. If he sees something that he beat me on, he'll tell me what he saw. And when I beat him, I tell him what I saw."

So Epenesa earned glowing endorsements from a first-round-caliber teammate and two of the guys who had to block him, and those were just the remarks we heard while making the interview rounds. If you don't believe Runyan, Hopkins and Wirfs, there's also the production across two seasons against major competition.

And also there's the tape, which shows opponents redesigning their offenses to corral him. At one point against Minnesota, for example, Epenesa was chipped by the tight end before a route, and then chipped by a running back before a route, with the left tackle backing up to engage Epenesa after he worked his way through that whole bag of chips. (It's at the 2:09 mark on this cutup.)

And then there's...a so-so workout in compression shorts.

Epenesa is not J.J. Watt. He may have missed an opportunity Saturday to climb some draft boards. But when determining whether he can be a high-impact defensive end in the NFL, you are better off believing his opponents than believing a stopwatch.