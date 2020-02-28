Tony Romo, CBS Reportedly Agree to Long-Term Contract Worth $17M Annually

Gail Burton/Associated Press

NFL color commentator Tony Romo and CBS reportedly have agreed to a long-term deal worth $17 million per year.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported the salary figure and noted it would make Romo highest-paid NFL analyst ever. John Ourand of Sports Business Journal confirmed the news, noting the contract's "long-term" length.

Romo has teamed with play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on CBS' No. 1 NFL team since 2017.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.