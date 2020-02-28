Tony Romo, CBS Reportedly Agree to Long-Term Contract Worth $17M Annually

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 29, 2020

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo walks on the field before an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

NFL color commentator Tony Romo and CBS reportedly have agreed to a long-term deal worth $17 million per year. 

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported the salary figure and noted it would make Romo highest-paid NFL analyst ever. John Ourand of Sports Business Journal confirmed the news, noting the contract's "long-term" length.

Romo has teamed with play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on CBS' No. 1 NFL team since 2017.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Skins QB Interest ‘Very Real’

    Washington drafting a QB at No. 2 is ‘very real possibility’ if Tua is healthy

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Skins QB Interest ‘Very Real’

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Stafford Might Want Out

    Some GMs and coaches believe Matthew Stafford is the one who wants Detroit to trade him (NFL Network)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Stafford Might Want Out

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated QB Carousel Predictions 🎠

    Latest landing-spot guesses based on noise we're hearing at the combine

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Updated QB Carousel Predictions 🎠

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Tua Is Winning the NFL Combine

    Tagovailoa received overwhelmingly positive reports on his dislocated hip from teams 🙌

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tua Is Winning the NFL Combine

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report