Predicting Who Will Be Trending on Social Media After WWE Survivor Series 2021

Credit: WWE.com

WWE presents one of its biggest shows of the year, Survivor Series, live from Brooklyn's Barclay Center Sunday night, and several Superstars are expected to be trending during and after their matches on the stacked the card.

Controversial industry giants Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair are guaranteed to do so, if for no other reason than reputation. Randy Orton is preparing to eclipse a historic record that will leave him alone atop the mountain as WWE's most storied pay-per-view performer.

And then there is a certain Great One whose name dominated speculation in the days leading into Sunday's extravaganza.

Might a shocking appearance to set up a WrestleMania dream match be in the works?