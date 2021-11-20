Big E Stands Tall over King Reigns and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

SmackDown opened with The Bloodline in the ring for the coronation of Reigns as the new king of the blue brand. Paul Heyman did his usual song and dance to put over his Tribal Chief while The Usos stood by looking intimidating.

Reigns said he doesn't care about or need the crown to be acknowledged because he had put in the work to earn the respect he feels he deserves. He claimed he only took the crown from Woods because he can. This brought out Woods to respond.

He said material things don't make him a king and told Reigns he should have looked him in the eye to settle this like men. He challenged the universal champion to a match, but Reigns responded by disrespecting his ceremonial robes, scepter, throne and crown.

Woods tried unsuccessfully to stop him and ended up being beaten down by The Usos. Reigns was set to face Woods in the main event, but the match never got started because Big E came out and helped Woods take him out.

Other than a couple of promos, this is the only buildup we have gotten for Big E vs. Reigns at the PPV. Even with that limited amount of attention, the few segments they have devoted to this program have helped sell it because both guys feel like big stars right now.

The way this segment ended left the conclusion to their upcoming showdown more ambiguous than normal. Neither guy hit their finisher on the other, so nobody got a clear upper hand heading into the weekend. The only thing we know for sure is we will get to see two powerhouses beat each other senseless on Sunday.