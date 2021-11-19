WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from November 19November 20, 2021
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from November 19
With just 48 hours until Survivor Series, WWE SmackDown hit the Fox airwaves with a show headlined by Sasha Banks vs. Shotzi, the product of a shocking attack by the latter three weeks earlier.
With the competitors slated to compete on the same team Sunday in Brooklyn, were they able to get their disdain and hatred for each other out of the way before uniting as one or would the events of Friday make any coexisting impossible?
Find out the answer to that and more with this recap of Friday's special go-home episode.
Match Card
- Sasha Banks vs. Shotzi
- Cesaro vs. Ricochet vs. Sheamus vs. Jinder Mahal (Winner is the fifth member of Team SmackDown)
Roman Reigns Taunts King Woods
SmackDown tag team champions The Usos kicked off the show and, after claiming to have sent a message loudly and clearly to Big E Monday on Raw, introduced Universal champion Roman Reigns to the ring.
After some expert brownnosing from Paul Heyman, Reigns took exception to the presence of the King of the Ring throne, scepter and crown. “The only reason I took this crown last week is because I can,” The Tribal Chief said, dismissing the idea that he needs gimmickry to be acknowledged.
Xavier Woods interrupted and said material things don’t make the king. After challenging Reigns to meet him man-to-man later in the night, Woods watched as The Bloodline damaged the cloak, throne and scepter.
Woods hit the ring but was beaten down by the heels. Reigns told him he doesn’t need props to be the king of WWE, then proceeded to stomp the crown as Woods watched, held by Jimmy and Jey Uso.
Grade
A+
Analysis
Nothing about this segment works if it had not been previously established just how much being King of the Ring meant to Woods. Because it was a career goal, because it was clear that the crown and all of the other props meant something to him, this was super effective.
The tear falling from the right eye of the king as he watched his life’s work blatantly disrespected and trashed by the bullying heels only added to the emotional impact of the segment.
All of it goes back to Woods spending weeks on social media, then television putting over the significance of that particular title to him.
Reigns is a great heel, an unlikeable bully. Fans will want to see Woods get a measure of revenge against the big bad, something he will look to do later in the show. That instantly makes for compelling television, especially when you factor in Woods’ best friend is the current WWE champion and the guy that will face Reigns Sunday at Survivor Series, Big E.
Fatal 4-Way: Ricochet vs. Cesaro vs. Sheamus vs. Jinder Mahal
Jinder Mahal, Cesaro, Sheamus and Ricochet battled in a fatal 4-way match for the opportunity to join Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.
Back from a quick commercial break, Cesaro delivered the swing to Mahal, then applied the Sharpshooter. Ricochet broke it up, then delivered the 630 splash to Mahal. Sheamus flattened him with the Brogue Kick but Cesaro interrupted the count. The former teammates sparred before Ridge Holland made his presence felt, providing a distraction that allowed The Celtic Warrior to deliver a Brogue Kick for the win.
Result
Sheamus defeated Mahal, Cesaro and Ricochet
Grade
B
Analysis
It’s a shame this was on TV because more of this, uninterrupted by a commercial break, would have been awesome. Even with one, it was still a kickass match that saw Ricochet shine, Cesaro and Sheamus bring the consistent excellence fans have come to expect from them and Mahal prove that he can thrive in the right situation.
The action was great, the finish set up a long-term feud between The Swiss Superman and Celtic Warrior, and introduced Holland as a player after weeks of backstage promos. Positioning the NXT export alongside Sheamus, a former WWE champion, is the right call while building his credibility and legitimacy.
Everything about this worked, making it the second strong segment on this episode.
Naomi and Aliyah vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
One week after having her Survivor Series opportunity stripped away from her by crooked WWE official Sonya Deville, Aliyah teamed with Naomi to battle Shayna Baszler and Natalya in tag team action.
A frenetically paced match suddenly and inexplicably came to a screeching halt when The Queen of Harts pinned Natalya and referee Aja Smith executed a fast count, robbing the babyfaces of the match.
Result
Natalya and Baszler defeated Naomi and Aliyah
Grade
D
Analysis
The development of Deville utilizing officials to further her agenda against the babyfaces was a nice touch but when it comes in a match this short, without a chance to go anywhere, it hurts the overall impact.
If there is a silver lining, it is that this will all inevitably end with Deville’s in-ring return and a hell of a heated showdown with Naomi. Maybe, a bigger role for Aliyah, too.
Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss
After a backstage confrontation between him, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, Jeff Hardy battled the latter in singles competition. Not willing to walk into a two-on-one situation, Hardy introduced Drew McIntyre to help negate any interference from Corbin.
It worked.
Hardy defeated Moss with a rollup after McIntyre wiped out Corbin.
Following the break, the babyfaces celebrated while the heels retreated, just two days before Corbin will be forced to team with The Charismatic Enigma and Scottish Warrior as part of Team SmackDown.
Result
Hardy defeated Moss
Grade
C-
Analysis
There are so many better ways to utilize the talent in this segment than the throw-away match this ended up being. Nothing was established other than the idea that Team SmackDown can't possibly get along thanks to the dislike that exists within.
It will be so much more interesting to see what the future holds beyond Survivor Series, when stars like Hardy and McIntyre find steady creative direction rather than wandering aimlessly for weeks at a time.