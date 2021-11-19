WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from November 19

2 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown tag team champions The Usos kicked off the show and, after claiming to have sent a message loudly and clearly to Big E Monday on Raw, introduced Universal champion Roman Reigns to the ring.

After some expert brownnosing from Paul Heyman, Reigns took exception to the presence of the King of the Ring throne, scepter and crown. “The only reason I took this crown last week is because I can,” The Tribal Chief said, dismissing the idea that he needs gimmickry to be acknowledged.

Xavier Woods interrupted and said material things don’t make the king. After challenging Reigns to meet him man-to-man later in the night, Woods watched as The Bloodline damaged the cloak, throne and scepter.

Woods hit the ring but was beaten down by the heels. Reigns told him he doesn’t need props to be the king of WWE, then proceeded to stomp the crown as Woods watched, held by Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Grade

A+

Analysis

Nothing about this segment works if it had not been previously established just how much being King of the Ring meant to Woods. Because it was a career goal, because it was clear that the crown and all of the other props meant something to him, this was super effective.

The tear falling from the right eye of the king as he watched his life’s work blatantly disrespected and trashed by the bullying heels only added to the emotional impact of the segment.

All of it goes back to Woods spending weeks on social media, then television putting over the significance of that particular title to him.

Reigns is a great heel, an unlikeable bully. Fans will want to see Woods get a measure of revenge against the big bad, something he will look to do later in the show. That instantly makes for compelling television, especially when you factor in Woods’ best friend is the current WWE champion and the guy that will face Reigns Sunday at Survivor Series, Big E.