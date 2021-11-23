Ranking Every Power Five Conference in 2021 College Football Season

0 of 5

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Conference pride is a funky thing in the college football world. Fans of a certain team generally care nothing about league affiliation until their favorite program is out of title contention.

And then, hey, might as well start "S-E-C" chants!

That humorous trend aside, each of the Power Five conferences—the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC—wants to be labeled the best in the country. The recognition is a legitimate selling point on the recruiting trail.

As the 2021 regular season nears its end, which league deserves this year's crown as the premier Power Five conference?

This is a subjective exercise. Your order may both be different and the result of a justifiable process. For this ranking, every program landed in a tier. These are the groupings:

Tier 1: College Football Playoff potential

College Football Playoff potential Tier 2: New Year's Six or major bowl contender

New Year's Six or major bowl contender Tier 3: Bowl qualifier

Bowl qualifier Tier 4: Below-average team

Below-average team Tier 5: Non-bowl threat

Tier 1 receives five points, descending to one point for Tier 5. The total is divided by the number of teams in the league.