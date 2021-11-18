Fantasy Basketball 2021: NBA Pickups to Watch After November 17

Fantasy Basketball 2021: NBA Pickups to Watch After November 17November 18, 2021
Lu Dort is on one of the best scoring runs in the NBA over the last week.
The Oklahoma City Thunder player has emerged from his slow start with five consecutive 20-point performances. He continued that streak on Wednesday by putting up 34 points on the Houston Rockets.
Dort will not be in the 30-point echelon every night, but he can provide consistent scoring to the shooting guard or small forward spot on fantasy basketball rosters.
As of Thursday morning, the 22-year-old is still available in one-third of Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues. He should be the first player on your mind to add from the waiver wire if you are in the 33 percent of contests in which he is available.
If Dort is not on the waiver wire in your league, there are a handful of other hot hands across the NBA you can call on.
Lu Dort, SG/SF, Oklahoma City
Dort did not have a single 20-point performance in the first eight games of the season.
The cold streak could have been cause for concern for some fantasy players, but if you kept him around, he has rewarded you with a massive output in the last eight days.
The Arizona State product kicked off his dominant scoring run with 27 points against the New Orleans Pelicans last Wednesday. In the last five games, he is averaging 24.6 points per game.
A hot streak from three-point range has helped Dort achieve his recent scoring heights. He knocked down four three-point shots in his last two games, and he has multiple triples in seven of his last eight appearances.
Dort has also chipped in a handful of rebounds and assists in each performance to aid his fantasy value. He grabbed eight boards in Wednesday's win over Houston.
Even if Dort cools off a bit, he is worth the waiver-wire addition because of his high shot volume. He attempted at least 10 field goals in all but one of his games this season and he shot a season-high 22 field goals on Wednesday.
Josh Hart, SG/SF, New Orleans
If Dort is not available in your fantasy basketball league, Josh Hart is the second-best option at shooting guard or small forward right now.
The 26-year-old has played at least 33 minutes in each of the last four New Orleans Pelicans games. He has a trio of double-digit point performances in that span.
In addition to hitting more shots, Hart has chipped in with a high volume of rebounds and assists. He had seven rebounds and four assists to go along with his 18 points on Wednesday night versus the Miami Heat.
The Villanova product hauled in 12 rebounds on Monday versus the Washington Wizards and dished out 11 assists in Saturday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Hart is not scoring at the same rate as Dort, but he is finding ways to contribute in every possible stat category.
According to FantasyPros, he is available off the waiver wire in more than half of Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues.
If Hart's production continues at this rate, he should still have value once Zion Williamson returns to the New Orleans lineup because of his rebound and assist numbers.
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF, Atlanta
You should approach the addition of Kevin Huerter with caution for now, but there is reason to get excited about his fantasy basketball potential.
All you have to do is point to the 23-year-old's 19-point performance on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics to argue how effective he can be.
However, Huerter has not proved he can be a consistent three-point threat for the Hawks this season, and he had four points in the previous game against the Orlando Magic.
His production is frustrating to figure out, but he may be worth the waiver-wire addition because of his evolving role in the Atlanta offense.
DeAndre Hunter is out for eight weeks due to surgery on his right wrist, which could open up more playing time for Huerter.
The Maryland alum is not at the scoring level of Dort or Hart yet, but he could provide value at shooting guard or small forward if he finds more comfort in the coming days and weeks.
Huerter attempted 24 field goals in the last three games and played over 30 minutes in two of those contests
If he develops a consistent stroke from three-point range, he should be on the floor for close to 30 minutes in every game and that will bolster his fantasy value in the coming weeks.