Fantasy Basketball 2021: NBA Pickups to Watch After November 17

0 of 3

Kyle Phillips/Associated Press

Lu Dort is on one of the best scoring runs in the NBA over the last week.

The Oklahoma City Thunder player has emerged from his slow start with five consecutive 20-point performances. He continued that streak on Wednesday by putting up 34 points on the Houston Rockets.

Dort will not be in the 30-point echelon every night, but he can provide consistent scoring to the shooting guard or small forward spot on fantasy basketball rosters.

As of Thursday morning, the 22-year-old is still available in one-third of Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues. He should be the first player on your mind to add from the waiver wire if you are in the 33 percent of contests in which he is available.

If Dort is not on the waiver wire in your league, there are a handful of other hot hands across the NBA you can call on.