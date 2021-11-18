Celtics' Top Takeaways from 1st Month of 2021-22 NBA Season

1 of 3

Adam Hagy/Getty Images

The Celtics might be built to their best work on defense, but they shouldn't be this starved for scoring.

In theory, all five starters can move the ball, four of them can space the floor and two of them, All-Star swings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, should be unguardable. The second unit, meanwhile, should feature several ignitable spark plugs.

In reality, Boston too often finds itself in dire need of buckets. The Shamrocks are buried at 23rd in offensive efficiency. They average just 0.6 points more per 100 possessions than a New Orleans Pelicans team that has played nearly half of its games without Brandon Ingram and all of them without Zion Williamson.

It's brutal, and it almost all stems from a lack of shooting. Boston sits just 23rd in field-goal percentage (43.9) and 26th from three-point range. The Celtics have players who should be shooting better than they are—Tatum, Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith chief among them—but they might have to look outside of their roster to correct this issue.