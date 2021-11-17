AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 17

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 17November 18, 2021
On the heels of an eventful Full Gear pay-per-view that saw the crowning of a new AEW world champion, Dynamite hit the TNT airwaves promising a celebration befitting "Hangman" Adam Page and his self-proclaimed Cowboy S*** Day.
Beyond that was a card full of title implications and the AEW debut of Japanese star, "The Stone Pitbull" Tomohiro Ishii.
Who advanced to the semifinals of the TBS title tournament, what went down when new No. 1 contender Bryan Danielson battled The Dark Order's Evil Uno, and was Jay Lethal able to put an exclamation point on his signing with the company by capturing the TNT Championship?
Find out with this recap of the November 17 episode.
Match Card
- TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Jay Lethal
- TBS Women's Championship Tournament: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
- Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno
- Dante Martin and Lio Rush vs. The Acclaimed
- Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Butcher and The Blade
- Hangman Page's Cowboy S*** Day Celebration
Hangman Page Celebrates His Championship Victory
“I didn’t deserve it, I F’N earned it,” new AEW world champion Hangman Page corrected the fans in his home state of Virginia as he kicked off the show with a special in-ring celebration of Cowboy S*** Day.
Page said he would like to celebrate all night long but knows the title carries weight and up next for him is “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson. The new No. 1 contender made his way to the ring, interrupting the promo.
Danielson admitted he was surprised and disappointed that it’s not Kenny Omega whom he will be challenging for the AEW title, to which Page responded by reminding Bryan that he beat The Best Bout Machine and did it in less-than 30 minutes.
Bryan took exception to Page flapping his gums instead of wrestling, then exclaimed that he wrestled the very next night after he captured the world title at WrestleMania. When Hangman issued the challenge for a match tonight, Danielson backed down.
“I don’t want you to have the excuse that you’re not ready,” Danielson condescendingly refused the match.
Dark Order separated Danielson, who taunted the champion. Page rushed across the ring and took The American Dragon down, forcing him to the sanctuary of the floor heading into the break.
Grade
B
Analysis
From a heat perspective, this had the Virginia fans ready to see Page kick Danielson’s ass, but from a storyline perspective, it made little sense.
Danielson suddenly and inexplicably switched gears, transitioning from a respected babyface with a love for wrestling into a very clear, antagonizing heel. There is no covering up for or suggesting he had any other explanation. He is a villain, a bad guy.
Where that came from, how we got to that point or why now are questions that should have been answered with a little bit of character development. Instead, he became a heel just cuz to facilitate the first title program.
The match will be extraordinary. Hopefully, the creative leading to it can shine some light on Bryan’s sudden switch in attitude and demeanor.
Evil Uno vs. Bryan Danielson
Coming out of the commercial break, Danielson and Dark Order’s Evil Uno battled in singles competition. The former dominated early and often, out-wrestling his opponent and flashing hints of arrogance while doing so.
When Uno fired up and dared him to bring it, he did, unloading a flurry of forearms to the chest. The masked competitor managed to down him and attempt a swanton bomb but Danielson got the knees up and followed with a running knee to the face.
Danielson stomped away at the head and face of his opponent before applying a triangle choke. Referee Aubrey Edwards called for the bell immediately.
After the match, Danielson told Tony Schiavone he will not stop kicking Dark Order members’ heads in until he gets his match with Hangman, continuing next week in Chicago against Colt Cabana.
Result
Danielson defeated Uno
Grade
B+
Analysis
Was this a match warranting a ‘B+’ grade? No, but it was a strong first appearance of Danielson in the role of heel. He outclassed Uno, taunted him, embarrassed him and physically punished him en route to sending the first of many messages to Page.
The post-match promo set up weeks of television, with Danielson promising to unleash his wrath one every one of the champion’s friends until he gets what he wants. It was a solid heel promo from a guy who hasn’t had to cut one of those in nine years.
It would still be nice to know why he suddenly and inexplicably made this tonal change in character, but heel American Dragon is a character that is very fresh since it has never been seen on a grand scale.
This was a solid introduction.
Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Butcher and The Blade
MJF cut an intense, fiery promo in which he teased future plans, motioning to his midsection in reference to championship gold.
Elsewhere, Eddie Kingston got into a confrontation with 2.0 and Danny Garcia, teasing a match or program with them in the near future.
The never-ending feud between Best Friends and Hardy Family Office wrote its latest chapter as Orange Cassidy and NEVER Openweight champion Tomohiro Ishii of New Japan Pro-Wrestling battled The Butcher and The Blade.
After a brief tease of Ishii vs. Butcher, the heels cut down Cassidy and isolated him from his partner throughout the commercial break. Ishii finally made his presence felt after the timeout, unloading on Blade before coming face-to-face with Butcher.
Ishii got the best of his opponent, then took him off the top rope with a superplex for two. Blade made the save, bringing Cassidy back into the ring. Freshly Squeezed delivered a big tornado DDT for two before running into the waiting arms of Butcher, who joined Blade in a double-team powerbomb/neckbreaker combo.
Ishii made the save and resumed his war with Butcher. Blade tried to use the brass knuckles but Rocky Romero made the save, giving way to Cassidy diving on the heel and Matt Hardy at ringside. Back inside, Ishii delivered the teardrop brainbuster to Butcher for win.
Result
Ishii and Cassidy defeated Butcher and Blade
Grade
B-
Analysis
It was beyond cool to see Ishii on national television but one has to wonder how much better received by fans he would have been in a bigger wrestling city. With that said, he was presented here as a big deal, received the hot tag and scored the win
The match was very good, but the emotional impact was nullified by the fact that we have seen Cassidy battle Hardy Family Office in so many different matches that the program has long outlived its usefulness. Hopefully, the outcome here is enough to bring the feud to an end because it has certainly run its course.
Kudos to Butcher and Blade, who remain one of the more underrated teams in AEW. Blade is quietly consistent, a strong worker who can work any style, against any opponent, and deliver. Butcher hung in there with one of the most physical wrestlers on the planet and never backed down. A great showing for both heels.