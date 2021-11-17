AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 17

2 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

“I didn’t deserve it, I F’N earned it,” new AEW world champion Hangman Page corrected the fans in his home state of Virginia as he kicked off the show with a special in-ring celebration of Cowboy S*** Day.

Page said he would like to celebrate all night long but knows the title carries weight and up next for him is “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson. The new No. 1 contender made his way to the ring, interrupting the promo.

Danielson admitted he was surprised and disappointed that it’s not Kenny Omega whom he will be challenging for the AEW title, to which Page responded by reminding Bryan that he beat The Best Bout Machine and did it in less-than 30 minutes.

Bryan took exception to Page flapping his gums instead of wrestling, then exclaimed that he wrestled the very next night after he captured the world title at WrestleMania. When Hangman issued the challenge for a match tonight, Danielson backed down.

“I don’t want you to have the excuse that you’re not ready,” Danielson condescendingly refused the match.

Dark Order separated Danielson, who taunted the champion. Page rushed across the ring and took The American Dragon down, forcing him to the sanctuary of the floor heading into the break.

Grade

B

Analysis

From a heat perspective, this had the Virginia fans ready to see Page kick Danielson’s ass, but from a storyline perspective, it made little sense.

Danielson suddenly and inexplicably switched gears, transitioning from a respected babyface with a love for wrestling into a very clear, antagonizing heel. There is no covering up for or suggesting he had any other explanation. He is a villain, a bad guy.

Where that came from, how we got to that point or why now are questions that should have been answered with a little bit of character development. Instead, he became a heel just cuz to facilitate the first title program.

The match will be extraordinary. Hopefully, the creative leading to it can shine some light on Bryan’s sudden switch in attitude and demeanor.