Ranking the Worst Offseason MLB Trades Since 2000

M. Spencer Green/Associated Press

Roster management is mostly an educated guess. Nobody can be certain about a player's future production, but MLB scouts and executives believe in their evaluations.

Every year, those assessments lead to offseason trades. Hopeful contenders pad their lineup and rotation for a championship run, and rebuilding teams part with key contributors in exchange for prospects and a brighter long-term outlook.

Not every decision pays off, though.

Big-name players struggle in a new location, or top prospects don't develop as expected. The buying team trades a future star, or the selling franchise gives away incredible value for little in return. And some cases result in an awful combination of those outcomes.

The last two decades are littered with unsuccessful moves, and we're remembering the worst MLB offseason trades since 2000.