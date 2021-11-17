NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on John Wall, Marvin Bagley III and More

1 of 3

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

Not every trade results in instant success, and the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to fit their roster around offseason acquisition Russell Westbrook. Before Westbrook was traded to L.A., of course, he was dealt from the Houston Rockets to the Washington Wizards.

Point guard John Wall was sent to Houston in that 2020 December deal, but we haven't seen him on the court this year. Before the season, Wall and the Rockets reached an agreement that would see Wall inactive as Houston tried to find a trade partner for him, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Well, we're approaching the quarter mark of the season, and it seems that the Rockets are not close to finding Wall a new home. According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Houston has failed to create momentum on that front.

"To this point, I've been told there has been zero traction on a trade for John Wall, so he's just hanging out, doing nothing ...while the Rockets are one of the worst teams in the NBA," Mannix said on the Crossover NBA Show (at the 16:30 mark).

Houston (1-13) is clearly in rebuilding mode, but if it was hoping to quickly flip Wall for developmental assets or draft capital, it may be out of luck. There's always a chance that a team bites closer to the deadline, but Wall does not appear to be a hot commodity right now.