3 Ways the Packers Can Make Up for Loss of RB Aaron Jones

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers will not have their full complement of offensive stars on the field for at least the next two weeks.

Packers running back Aaron Jones suffered a mild MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The good news for the Packers is that Jones has a path to return at some point in the coming weeks, but until then, they need to find a way to replace his production.

Green Bay used a two-back system in the last two seasons to manage some of Jones' workload. The presence of A.J. Dillon in the backfield will help with the rushing production.

Dillon has never been the feature back in an NFL offense, but the Packers have brought him along at the perfect rate so that he can slide into that role now.

Green Bay will have to alter its offensive approach a bit for the clashes with the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, but with Aaron Rodgers back on the field, the adjustments are much easier to make.