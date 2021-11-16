3 Takeaways from Rams' Week 10 Loss

0 of 3

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The bye week could not have come at a better time for the Los Angeles Rams.

Sean McVay's team suffered its second straight loss in deflating fashion on Monday, as it fell 31-10 to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams were almost doomed from the start. Two early Matthew Stafford interceptions, a handful of dropped passes and the inability to stop San Francisco's rushing attack hurt them throughout the night.

Los Angeles has been outscored 59-26 in the last two weeks against the Tennessee Titans and the 49ers.

They need the bye week to make some needed adjustments and get Odell Beckham Jr. up to speed in the offense before the Week 12 clash with the Green Bay Packers, which could play a massive role in playoff seeding.

As for now, the Rams are still second in the NFC West, and they did not lose any ground on the Arizona Cardinals, but if they are not at their best for the rest of the season, the divisional crown could be out of reach.