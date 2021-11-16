3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 10 Win

0 of 3

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers' 2021 season hasn't gone as many might have hoped. As was the case in 2020, injuries have been part of the problem, but inconsistent play has also been an issue. On Monday night, though, we saw the good version of the 49ers, who rolled against the rival Los Angeles Rams.

San Francisco jumped out early, thanks in part to a pair of Matthew Stafford interceptions—one of which was returned for a touchdown. The 49ers never let up, either, controlling both the tempo and the clock for all four quarters.

The end result was an emphatic 31-10 victory. The win doesn't necessarily signal a change in course for the 49ers, but it could suggest that the Rams aren't quite the NFC favorites that they appeared to be early in the year.

"These last two weeks have certainly been humbling." Rams coach Sean McVay said, per NFL.com's Grant Gordon.

The Rams have lost back-to-back games in blowout fashion, while the 49ers aren't quite dead in the playoff race. Here are our three biggest takeaways from San Francisco's Week 10 win.