WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 15

1 of 2

Raw opened with a recap of what went down between Big E and Owens before the WWE champion made his way out to a great reaction from the crowd.

Big E spent some time talking about how The Bloodline crossed the line when they went after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. He promised to take a piece of Roman Reigns that he can never get back.

He called out Owens and didn't have to wait long for an appearance. KO said he had something to get off his chest and brought up how Big E cost him his match against Seth Rollins and called him a liar. He said he snapped but didn't seem to regret it.

Big E dared him to come down for a fight but Owens just walked away. The champ tried to give chase before The Usos attacked him from out of nowhere.

Riddle ran down to help Big E even the odds and clear the ring. Sonya Deville came out and booked all four men in a tag team match to start immediately.

We returned from a break to see Big E and Jimmy Uso start for their teams while Rollins joined the commentary team. Riddle came in and hit a stiff kick to the gut before Jey made a blind tag and took The Bro down with his brother for a two-count.

E tried to throw Jimmy into Rollins. This led to The Messiah interfering to cause a disqualification. Randy Orton came down to make the save for his partner. The match was turned into a six-man tag after the break.

Both teams got in their usual offense before the finish saw Rollins nail a huge forearm and roll Riddle up for the pin.

Grade: C

Analysis

With one quick promo, Big E hyped his upcoming match with Reigns more than WWE has in the weeks since we knew this would be the Survivor Series main event.

The short exchange he had with Owens was good and helped pause this feud for a week while Big E focused on his match at Survivor Series.

KO and Big E are both great on the mic, so their promos between now and their eventual clash for the WWE title are going to be the biggest selling point of this storyline.

The tag match and six-man tag bout that followed the promos were fine but way too predictable. As soon as Rollins got involved, it was clear as day that Orton would make an appearance. The only thing missing was Teddy Long to make the announcements.

This put The Usos and RKBro in the ring just six days before they do battle again at the PPV. It seemed unnecessary. Nothing we saw in the first 40 minutes of Raw was bad, it just wasn't especially good.