Every NBA Team's Biggest Question After 1 Month

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Up front, we need to talk about how Klay Thompson and James Wiseman's impending returns to the Warriors rotation get lumped together, as if they're of equal import to the Dubs' suddenly realistic pursuit of a fourth title this decade.

Thompson is among the greatest shooters ever who also happened to be a multiposition lockdown weapon on D. Wiseman never knew where he was supposed to be on either end, struggled to catch the ball and couldn't figure out how to high-point a rebound in his injury-shortened rookie year.

You could make the case that Wiseman matters more to the Warriors over a 10-year timeline, but to equate his potential impact with Thompson's—even in light of the likelihood that Thompson might not be more than 75 percent of his old self after two years of rehabbing devastating ACL and Achilles injuries—just isn't right.

That said, both players have the potential to lift the Warriors another notch. That's a big deal for a team that owns the league's best record and top net rating. When you're already that good, "another notch" means greatness. Golden State is familiar with that level, but it's been a minute since the team hung out there.

Thompson could supercharge the offense with his shooting, commanding attention (and taking it away from Stephen Curry) in ways no one else on the roster can. Kevon Looney's minutes are just sitting there waiting for Wiseman to seize them, but it's still unlikely the 20-year-old center will see the court when the stakes are highest.

But who knows? Perhaps Wiseman will make a leap and Thompson will look more like his old self than anyone expects. If that's the case, we'll need to figure out what what to call the notch above greatness.