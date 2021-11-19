Ranking All 30 MLB Teams as a Free-Agent Destination for the 2021-22 Offseason

4 of 14

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

16. Texas Rangers

2022 Payroll: $51 Million

Peak Payroll: $165.3 Million

The Rangers have been terrible over the last two seasons, losing 38 of 60 games in 2020 and then 102 in 2021. And while their farm system is in good shape, it's not so good that it's in baseball's top 10. Realities such as these won't exactly help them to attract free agents who value winning.

The money, though, is there. As president of baseball operations Jon Daniels told reporters, "there's nobody we're going to rule out" based on price. So even if the team's iffy contention timeline puts some players out of reach, it's doubtful that Texas will be shut out on everyone it covets for a lineup and a pitching staff that need as much help as they can get.

15. Miami Marlins

2022 Payroll: $56 Million

Peak Payroll: $115.4 Million

After taking control of the Marlins in 2017, the first thing Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter did was strip the team of star players. That meant substantially cutting payroll, and the club has yet to significantly increase it in four years since then.

That could change this winter. Though fresh off a 95-loss season, GM Kim Ng told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand the team will pursue "some really good offensive players" to complement its impressive homegrown pitching staff. To this end, reuniting with free-agent outfielder Starling Marte—whom they made an offer to, per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson—might be just the first move in an exciting offseason.

14. Detroit Tigers

2022 Payroll: $106 Million

Peak Payroll: $199.8 Million

The Tigers started rebuilding in 2017, so they should probably be closer to World Series contention than they are after an 85-loss season in 2021. At least in theory, this could keep some of the market's bigger-name free agents from signing up for a long-term haul in Detroit.

In reality, the Tigers have already reeled in Eduardo Rodriguez on a five-year, $77 million deal. That won't necessarily beget further multiyear deals, but the Tigers are clearly willing to spend money, which they have a lot of. So, Carlos Correa—whom they are a suitor of, per Heyman—or whoever else they put their eyes on can't be ruled out.

13. St. Louis Cardinals

2022 Payroll: $142 Million

Peak Payroll: $163.5 Million

In describing his approach to the winter market when speaking with reporters, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak didn't use words like "aggressive" or "proactive," but rather "open-minded" and "opportunistic." And with most of this year's 90-win squad returning, the team is arguably short on needs anyway.

But especially with Matt Carpenter and Carlos Martinez out of the picture, the payroll space for upgrades is there. The Cardinals might at least put it to use on pitching depth and could get involved in the shortstop market if they're uneasy about sticking with a Paul DeJong-Edmundo Sosa tandem.

12. Chicago White Sox

2022 Payroll: $168 Million

Peak Payroll: $128.7 Million

The White Sox are not just well past the $129 million payroll with which they opened 2021, but also the $140 million they had spent by the year's end. Between this and what other teams might call an enviable shortage of true needs, the White Sox could get away with skipping free agency.

And yet, Nightengale tweeted that the Pale Hose were in on Justin Verlander before he came off the market, and that the team is generally looking to be "aggressive" this winter. If so, then the White Sox have rightfully calculated that they should be pushing the envelope after winning their first AL Central championship since 2008 last season.

11. Atlanta

2022 Payroll: $144 Million

Peak Payroll: $131.4 Million

As GM Alex Anthopoulos told reporters earlier this month, Atlanta's payroll will go up in 2022. Specifically, over the $145 million where it ended last season. Because this is the same team that just won the World Series, this should be music to fans' ears.

However, Anthopoulos didn't specify how much payroll will increase in 2022. It might only rise by a little. And if it increases by a lot, it might only be for Freddie Freeman and nobody else. As it is, it doesn't sound as if Atlanta is enthusiastic about retaining the 2020 NL MVP on the six-year deal Heyman reported he covets.