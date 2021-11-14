NFL Scores Week 10: Results, Wild Card Standings and Top Fantasy Football Stars

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Week 10 of the NFL season is underway, and it's provided a healthy mix of close games, blowouts and surprise fantasy performances.

The Tennessee Titans tightened their grip on the AFC South with a 23-21 win over the New Orleans Saints, their sixth straight. It's the only AFC division with a clear pecking order at this point in the season. Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team stunned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19 despite losing star defensive end Chase Young to a knee injury.

As for the lopsided games, it's a fantastic week to be a Dallas, New England or Buffalo fan. The Cowboys smashed the Falcons 43-3, the Patriots clobbered the Browns 45-7 and the Bills bounced back from a shocking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 45-17 win over the New York Jets.

The Cowboys established themselves as one of the top squads in the NFC, while the Bills and Patriots proved that the fight for the AFC East—and really, the fight for any AFC playoff spot—is going to be very fun to watch as we make our way into the latter half of the season.

We even got a rare tie this week, as the Detroit Lions escaped the loss column for the first time this season with a 16-16 overtime result against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here's a look at the updated playoff standings from both conferences, followed by a look at all the Week 10 results and top fantasy performers from each team (based on ESPN points-per-reception scoring).

AFC Wild Card Standings

1. Tennessee Titans (8-2)

2. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

3. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

4. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

5. Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1)

7. New England Patriots (6-4)

-----------------------------------

8. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)

10. Denver Broncos (5-4)

11. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

12. Cleveland Browns (5-5)

NFC Wild Card Standings

1. Arizona Cardinals (8-1)

2. Dallas Cowboys (7-2)

3. Green Bay Packers (7-2)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)

5. Los Angeles Rams (7-2)

6. New Orleans Saints (5-4)

7. Carolina Panthers (4-5)

-----------------------------------

8. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

9. Minnesota Vikings (3-5)

10. Seattle Seahawks (3-5)

Week 10 Results, Top Fantasy Performers

Miami Dolphins 22, Baltimore Ravens 10 (Thursday)

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore: 6 catches, 63 yards, TD (18.3 fantasy points)

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore: 238 passing yards, TD, INT; 39 rushing yards (15.42 fantasy points)

Tennessee Titans 23, New Orleans Saints 21

Mark Ingram II, RB, New Orleans: 47 rushing yards, TD; 4 catches, 61 receiving yards (20.8 fantasy points)

Ryan Tannehill, WB, Tennessee: 213 passing yards, TD; 1 rushing yard, 1 rush TD (18.62 fantasy points)

Buffalo Bills 45, New York Jets 17

Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo: 8 catches, 162 yards, TD (30.2 fantasy points)

Michael Carter, RB, New York: 39 rushing yards, TD; 4 catches, 43 receiving yards (18.2 fantasy points)

Indianapolis Colts 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis: 116 rushing yards, TD; 6 catches, 10 receiving yards (24.6 fantasy points)

James Robinson, RB: Jacksonville: 57 rushing yards, TD; 4 catches, 27 receiving yards (18.4 fantasy points)

Washington Football Team 29, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19

Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington: 64 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches, 14 receiving yards (21.8 fantasy points)

Leonard Fournette, RB Tampa Bay: 47 rushing yards; 8 catches, 45 receiving yards (17.2 fantasy points)

New England Patriots 45, Cleveland Browns 7

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England: 100 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 4 catches, 14 receiving yards (27.4 fantasy points)

D'Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland: 99 rushing yards; 7 catches, 58 receiving yards (22.7 fantasy points)

Dallas Cowboys 43, Atlanta Falcons 3

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas: 6 catches, 92 receiving yards, 2 TDs; 12 rushing yards (28.6 fantasy points)

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta: 4 catches, 60 receiving yards (10 fantasy points)

Detroit Lions 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 16 (OT)

D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit: 130 rushing yards; 3 catches, 5 receiving yards (16.5 fantasy points)

Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh: 105 rushing yards; 4 catches, 28 receiving yards (17.3 fantasy points)

Standout Performers

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Congratulations if you were bold enough to start Rhamondre Stevenson. The rookie fourth-round pick had just 136 rushing yards all season coming into Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. He was also in the concussion protocol nearly all week but was cleared to play Saturday. Fellow running back Damien Harris was ruled out with a concussion of his own, clearing the way for Stevenson to lead the backfield.

Stevenson didn't waste the opportunity, rushing for an even 100 yards while punching in two touchdowns. It was an enticing follow-up to his Week 9 showing against the Panthers, which saw him make a couple of explosive plays. He also benefited from quarterback Mac Jones' impressive outing, which helped keep the Browns defense on its heels all game long.

It's tough to say what Stevenson's outlook is for the rest of the season. Harris has performed well when healthy, with a solid 4.1 yards per carry and seven rushing touchdowns. He'll certainly get looks when he returns to action. But head coach Bill Belichick is no stranger to backfield committees, so Stevenson is absolutely worth holding on to after his star turn against Cleveland.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas

Fantasy managers worried that CeeDee Lamb's production might drop with Michael Gallup's return to the lineup will find Sunday's results very reassuring. Dak Prescott found Lamb early and often against the Falcons, as the second-year wideout finished with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. The first one was especially impressive, as Lamb used his body to shield off the defender and haul in the pass in front of the end zone.

Lamb might've had an even better day if the Cowboys didn't storm out to a 36-3 halftime lead and then go into cruise control for the rest of the game. He tied with Tony Pollard for a team-high seven targets, while Gallup had five targets and Amari Cooper got four.

The Cowboys have a wealth of explosive options on offense, and any one of them could break out on a given Sunday. Lamb at least appears to have cemented himself as one of Prescott's more reliable options, capable of making big plays while also getting open for the short timing routes that quarterbacks need to get into a rhythm.