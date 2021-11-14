WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

WWE champion Big E kicked off the special event, battling the man who introduced him to the main roster way back in 2012, Dolph Ziggler. Robert Roode accompanied his Dirty Dawgs teammate to the squared circle, to a chorus of boos from the fans in attendance.

Big E frustrated his opponent early, but a superkick heading into the commercial break turned the tide in Ziggler's favor.

Back from the timeout, the WWE champion mounted a comeback that saw him toss his opponent around and then deliver a big splash. Ziggler answered with a Fameasser for two. He followed up with a rake to the eyes and a Zig Zag moments later for another strong near-fall.

The Showoff made the mistake of soaring through the air with a crossbody, and Big E made him pay, catching him and putting him away with the Big Ending for the win. Roode tried another attack but met a similar fate as the champ celebrated.

Result

Big E pinned Dolph Ziggler

Grade

C

Analysis

Too much of the match took place during the commercial, leaving just the shift in control and the babyface comeback. Of course, the in-ring quality of these shows is hardly the point.

Big E and Ziggler have strong in-ring chemistry, as should be the case considering how long and often they have worked with each other over the years. Their work was seamless, effortless even, and served as a solid showcase for the WWE champion as he continues to find his footing in that role.

A solid enough start to the special.