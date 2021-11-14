Adam Page and the Real Winners and Losers from 2021 AEW Full Gear

0 of 6

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Full Gear 2021 is officially in the books. AEW’s final pay-per-view event of the year served as a fitting culmination of a momentous year.

All Out was always going to be a tough act to follow thanks to its stacked card and bevy of surprise debuts. However, Full Gear still offered a great selection of matches and dramatic conclusions to ongoing storylines.

Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida kicked off the event on the Buy-In. Then, MJF and Darby Allin settled their ongoing feud in the opening match.

Nevertheless, Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega was the biggest selling point of this year’s card. This is a storyline that has been in the making for two years and fans tuned in to see if Hangman could finally fulfill his dream to become AEW world champion.

Let’s take a look at how he and the rest of the performers fared as the company hoped to close 2021 out on a high note. These are the real winners and losers From AEW Full Gear.