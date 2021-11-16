Ranking the Best Remaining Men's College Basketball Games Before New Year's

2 of 9

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

20. Texas Tech vs. No. 17 Tennessee (Dec. 7 in New York City)

Texas Tech's November schedule is a joke, consisting of six games against teams outside the KenPom top 200. But the Red Raiders—who have four minor-conference transfers in their starting lineup—might be a Big 12 contender. This will be our first chance to get a legitimate look at them. We'll have plenty more to say later about Tennessee, which makes four appearances in this top 20.

19. No. 21 Auburn vs. No. 23 Connecticut (Nov. 24 in the Bahamas)

The Battle 4 Atlantis is going to be three straight days of haymakers, and this quarterfinal takes the cake among the guaranteed pairings. Connecticut's Adama Sanogo is looking like a potential breakout superstar in the paint, but Auburn has a young phenom of its own in freshman Jabari Smith. Will be interesting to see what each coach draws up to try to stop the dominant opposing big man.

18. No. 15 Houston at No. 14 Alabama (Dec. 11)

Houston opened the season with an overtime scare against Hofstra, but this team is expected to be a threat for a second consecutive trip to the Final Four once Tramon Mark (shoulder) gets healthy and all the new pieces mesh together. This one should be a fun contrast in tempos, as Houston is a methodical, defensive-minded team while Alabama wants to run the floor and get up at least 30 three-point attempts per game.

17. No. 18 North Carolina vs. No. 6 Purdue (Nov. 20 in Uncasville, CT)

It's not often that North Carolina is overmatched in the paint, but that might be the case in this one against Purdue's Zach Edey, Caleb Furst and Trevion Williams. But with Caleb Love and RJ Davis looking exponentially better than last year through their first two games, this could be one of those seasons in which the Tar Heels score almost at will. Should be a fun one on Saturday.

16. No. 22 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 23 Connecticut (Dec. 11 in Newark, NJ)

Ranked for the first time since January 1971, this looks like the stiffest test the Bonnies will face in the entire regular season. All five starters from last year are back, and they added a key big man to their rotation in Pittsburgh transfer Abdoul Karim Coulibaly. We'll see if what was a very good defense last season can hold up against what might be the best team in the Big East.