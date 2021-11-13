NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Ben Simmons, Marvin Bagley III, John Wall

1 of 3

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

There had been rumors about the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics discussing a potential Ben Simmons trade. And it appears they may have been true. However, it's also possible that those talks won't be advancing any further.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, providing the latest update on the conversations between the 76ers and Celtics. The reason those talks stalled? Boston may have thought Philadelphia was asking too much.

"The Celtics did engage the Sixers on Ben Simmons and had conversations, but those conversations weren’t something that the Celtics wanted to acquiesce to," Charania said on the show. "When it comes to Jaylen Brown, they didn't want to move Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons. So unless Philadelphia gets more realistic, they’re not going to get what they want out of this possible scenario.”

Could Philadelphia and Boston work out a Simmons deal that doesn't involve Brown? That's unclear, but it also seems less likely a trade could be made, as the 76ers will want a decent return and Brown is one of the Celtics' top assets.

However, if the two teams can work out a deal, Simmons would have interest in joining Boston, according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.