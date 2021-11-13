Reigns vs. Woods, Los Lotharios Get Pushed, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Reigns vs. Woods, Los Lotharios Get Pushed, More WWE SmackDown FalloutNovember 13, 2021
With a little more than a week to go before the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 21, you would think WWE had most of its plans set in stone. That is clearly not the case.
Friday night's SmackDown started out innocently enough, with Sonya Deville introducing the SmackDown women's Survivor Series team. It was the first time Aliyah appeared in a ring since being drafted to the blue brand in October.
While she ended up being the one to score the win for her team in a six-woman tag match, she was soon informed that she was off the team for the PPV.
The men's team was also altered when Sami Zayn lost his spot after he and Jeff Hardy fought with their places on the team being on the line.
We also saw Los Lotharios take on Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, and Roman Reigns battled Xavier Woods in the main event.
Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Friday's show.
Changes to the Women's Survivor Series Team
SmackDown opened with Deville in the ring alongside Aliyah, Shotzi, Natalya and Shayna Baszler. She introduced each competitor as a member of Team SmackDown before bringing out Sasha Banks last as the captain.
The Boss and Blackheart almost got into a fight before Naomi came out unannounced and got in Deville's face. She started brawling with Baszler, and chaos erupted.
This led to a six-woman tag match, with Naomi, Aliyah and Banks teaming up to face Baszler, Shotzi and Natalya. With some help from Naomi, Aliyah scored the win for her team. Unfortunately, Deville informed her she was off the Survivor Series team shortly after the bout was over.
What the authority figure failed to do was name a replacement. She didn't put Naomi in that spot, so the remaining options are limited. Seeing as the reason for Aliyah's removal seemingly had something to do with Naomi, it would have been odd for Deville to name her as a replacement.
It won't be Charlotte Flair since she is involved in the champion vs. champion match with Becky Lynch at Survivor Series, so that leaves the yet-to-debut Xia Li, Toni Storm and Deville herself.
Whether this was always the plan remains unclear, but it seems like a result of poor planning more than anything else. If WWE didn't want Aliyah on the team, it shouldn't have added her in the first place.
Given no replacement was named, WWE will either keep it a surprise until the PPV or book some kind of qualifying match on the go-home show.
Los Lotharios Getting a Push
Angel and Humberto went after Boogs and Nakamura during the Halloween episode of SmackDown, so the intercontinental champion and his sidekick faced them in a tag match Friday.
Somewhat surprisingly, Los Lotharios were able to pick up the win. Not only does this indicate a possible push for the cousins, but it could also mean one of them will get a shot at the IC title at some point in the near future.
Which Superstar that would be is the big mystery, but a more likely outcome will see Nakamura and Boogs even the score in their next meeting, leading to one more match at some point to settle the feud.
Regardless of what happens, Angel and Humberto look like they are getting some attention from management after a few false-start pushes since they were called up to the main roster. They are both talented wrestlers who can work on the mat or in the air, so they add some variety to the tag team division on the blue brand.
They could have excellent matches with The Usos, The New Day, The Viking Raiders and Hit Row. SmackDown only has a handful of teams, but the possibilities for great matchups can carry the title scene for several months without getting repetitive.
The Men's Survivor Series Team Also Sees a Change
Zayn was trying to practice some sort of motivational speech when he realized Hardy was watching him backstage. After The Charismatic Engima mocked him, Zayn met him for a match with their Survivor Series spots on the line.
Unfortunately for The Great Liberator, Hardy was able to pick up the win and remove Zayn from the team for the upcoming PPV. This second change to the blue brand's teams Friday was far more surprising than seeing Aliyah lose her spot because Zayn is a veteran heel who adds something to every match he's in.
It's possible he could find a way to regain his spot back before the PPV, but with the way things are going, the more likely outcome will see WWE replace Zayn with a newcomer to SmackDown.
Somebody from Hit Row, Ridge Holland and Mansoor all seem like viable options, but we also saw Von Wagner make an appearance on Friday's show. If WWE is looking to push him, he could end up with Zayn's spot.
Roman Reigns Takes the Crown
After Woods defeated Jimmy Uso the previous week, The Bloodline attacked him instead of bending the knee as stipulated. On Friday, Woods had a shot at The Head of the Table.
Once again, there was a stipulation in place that said if Woods won, his opponent would acknowledge him as the king of SmackDown. However, Reigns made sure that never happened.
After a competitive, back-and-forth fight, The Tribal Chief defeated Woods, who was there without Kofi Kingston for support despite Reigns having both Usos at his side. After the bout, Jimmy and Jey presented their leader with the crown Woods wore to the ring.
This feud continues to pick up steam, but it's hard to tell what the endgame is here. Is Woods going to get a title shot out of all this? Will it be Kingston who fights for the belt? Will this just end up being about the Tag Team Championship?
With Big E likely facing Reigns at Survivor Series in a champion vs. champion match, it seems like the plan could be for The Bloodline and The New Day to battle in a six-man bout at some point.
Regardless of whether there is gold on the line in some way, a match like that could main-event almost any show.