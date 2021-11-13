Reigns vs. Woods, Los Lotharios Get Pushed, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE

With a little more than a week to go before the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 21, you would think WWE had most of its plans set in stone. That is clearly not the case.

Friday night's SmackDown started out innocently enough, with Sonya Deville introducing the SmackDown women's Survivor Series team. It was the first time Aliyah appeared in a ring since being drafted to the blue brand in October.

While she ended up being the one to score the win for her team in a six-woman tag match, she was soon informed that she was off the team for the PPV.

The men's team was also altered when Sami Zayn lost his spot after he and Jeff Hardy fought with their places on the team being on the line.

We also saw Los Lotharios take on Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, and Roman Reigns battled Xavier Woods in the main event.

Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Friday's show.