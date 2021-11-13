Final Picks for Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson and AEW Full Gear 2021 Match Card

0 of 10

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

From a highly anticipated All Elite Wrestling World Championship main event to a stacked undercard, AEW Full Gear 2021 may end up being one of the strongest shows the burgeoning promotion has produced to date.

That's certainly saying something after All Out just two months ago was considered such a success by fans, thanks to virtually every match delivering and the surprise debuts. The bar has been raised for Full Gear, but with what's on tap, the potential is there for this event to meet, if not exceed it.

In a main event nearly two years in the making, Kenny Omega and Adam Page will finally go one-on-one and meet for the top title. Regardless of who wins, they'll have either Bryan Danielson or Miro waiting in the wings to challenge them after they collide in the finals of the number one contender's tournament.

It will be a night of scores being settled as well when CM Punk and Eddie Kingston face off for the first time ever and Darby Allin gets his hands on archrival MJF. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express will also get a chance to eliminate The Elite in what should be a wild Falls Count Anywhere six-man tag team match.

That's in addition to Britt Baker defending her AEW Women's World Championship against Tay Conti, the Minneapolis Street Fight between Inner Circle and American Top Team, and FTR challenging The Lucha Brothers for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

As we enter the final stretch before Full Gear, here are the final picks for every match on the advertised card.