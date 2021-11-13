Final Picks for Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson and AEW Full Gear 2021 Match Card

Final Picks for Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson and AEW Full Gear 2021 Match CardNovember 13, 2021
From a highly anticipated All Elite Wrestling World Championship main event to a stacked undercard, AEW Full Gear 2021 may end up being one of the strongest shows the burgeoning promotion has produced to date.
That's certainly saying something after All Out just two months ago was considered such a success by fans, thanks to virtually every match delivering and the surprise debuts. The bar has been raised for Full Gear, but with what's on tap, the potential is there for this event to meet, if not exceed it.
In a main event nearly two years in the making, Kenny Omega and Adam Page will finally go one-on-one and meet for the top title. Regardless of who wins, they'll have either Bryan Danielson or Miro waiting in the wings to challenge them after they collide in the finals of the number one contender's tournament.
It will be a night of scores being settled as well when CM Punk and Eddie Kingston face off for the first time ever and Darby Allin gets his hands on archrival MJF. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express will also get a chance to eliminate The Elite in what should be a wild Falls Count Anywhere six-man tag team match.
That's in addition to Britt Baker defending her AEW Women's World Championship against Tay Conti, the Minneapolis Street Fight between Inner Circle and American Top Team, and FTR challenging The Lucha Brothers for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.
As we enter the final stretch before Full Gear, here are the final picks for every match on the advertised card.
Buy In: Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter
The AEW TBS Women's Championship Tournament is heating up as we enter the next round, and two of the upcoming matches are bound to be barn burners.
One of the outings will see Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose rekindle their rivalry. The two last met at the 2020 installment of Full Gear where Shida beat Rosa to retain her AEW Women's World Championship.
Thunder Rosa and Jamie Hayter will also do battle. Before then, they'll face off in tag team action on the Full Gear pre-show with Rosa and Shida joining forces and Rose and Hayter forming a partnership.
Although there isn't anything on the line in this bout, it will surely have TBS title tourney implications. It could easily go either way, but the babyfaces may be expected to win because they're the bigger names of the four.
That said, Rosa and Shida have had a few multi-woman matches recently, and Rosa's teams have won almost every time. Thus, this would be a good time for Hayter and Rosa to pick up some much-needed momentum and establish themselves as threats heading into this next round.
Winners: Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter
Inner Circle vs. American Top Team (Minneapolis Street Fight)
Since beating MJF back at All Out, Chris Jericho and the rest of Inner Circle have been embroiled in a heated rivalry with American Top Team and Men of the Year. The faction led by Dan Lambert have been running roughshod over AEW for months, and Inner Circle aim to put them in their place at Full Gear.
This five-on-five affair will see every member of Inner Circle come together to take on Lambert, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski. It will be a Minneapolis Street Fight, so that will give them a lot of leeway and allow the 10 men to brawl around ringside and not abide by any rules.
The rivalry has run its course, and it's time for everyone involved to move on, which is why this must result in a victory for Inner Circle. To his credit, Lambert has done an excellent job with his promos and has generated great heat. But he needs to get his comeuppance eventually, and it makes the most sense to happen on this show.
That's in addition to Sammy Guevara's AEW TNT Championship feeling like an afterthought at the moment, so the sooner he can branch back out on his own, the better. The same can be said for Santana and Ortiz, who should be in the AEW World Tag Team Championship mix right now.
Santos, Arlovski and Lambert may have limited pro wrestling experience, but expect everyone else to work around their limitations and make this as fun as possible.
Winners: Inner Circle
Cody Rhodes and PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo and Malaki Black
Cody Rhodes has spent the better part of his 2021 bouncing around from feud to feud without any real direction, and that continues to be the case in his current storyline with Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo.
After losing to him twice, Cody finally beat Black on an episode of Dynamite late last month. Andrade eventually entered the equation because of his newfound alliance with Black, which then brought out Andrade's recent rival PAC to even the odds.
In other words, it's been one giant mess with these four as of late, but at least the matches have consistently delivered. This tag team affair at Full Gear should be no exception.
This is another instance where it's hard to predict a pair of winners. Andrade defeated Cody when they went one-on-one earlier this month, but Black needs a rebound win following his last loss to The American Nightmare.
Assuming AEW wants to stick with this team of Black and Andrade, them winning would be the best-case scenario. However, Cody tends to reign supreme when fans least expect it, and this feels like one of those times.
Winners: Cody Rhodes and PAC
The Lucha Brothers vs. FTR (AEW World Tag Team Championship)
The last few AEW World Tag Team Championship matches on pay-per-view have felt thrown-together, whereas this upcoming clash between The Lucha Brothers and FTR at Full Gear has been built up beautifully.
Lucha Brothers have been on a massive roll since reuniting over the summer and later besting The Young Bucks for the gold at All Out. Just over one month later, FTR outsmarted them by wrestling under luchador masks and stealing their AAA World Tag Team Championship.
There is such a contrast of styles between the two teams that it's been entertaining to see them wage war. They've had two battles before Full Gear, but if given an ample amount of time on Saturday night, it should be their best bout yet.
It was at last year's installment of Full Gear that FTR lost the tag titles to The Young Bucks, so it's only fitting that they're finally getting their rightful rematch this year at the same show. Unfortunately for them, it isn't the right time for them to be regaining the gold.
With it already being announced that Lucha Brothers will receive their rematch for the AAA tag titles at the next AAA event in early December, there's no reason for their reign as AEW World Tag Team champions to end so soon.
Winners: The Lucha Brothers
The Super Kliq vs. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express (Falls Count Anywhere)
Christian Cage and Jurassic Express have been at odds with The Elite since well before All Out. Adam Cole entered the mix when he debuted at the event and immediately made enemies out of the babyfaces by realigning with his old pals from Bullet Club.
The two trios have traded wins in tag team and singles action over the past months, but their rivalry will reach an apex at Full Gear when they meet in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Considering who will be involved, there can be no doubt that they will take full advantage of the stipulation.
Once again, we find ourselves in a situation where either team could win and it wouldn't matter because the opposing team wouldn't be hurt by the loss.
The last time all six stars shared a ring together it was at the Grand Slam edition of Rampage, and the heels emerged victorious. For the simple sake of switching it up, Christian and Jurassic Express should come out on top this time so they can show it isn't a one-sided war that they're fighting.
From there, we can get that long-awaited Christian vs. Cole singles match on an episode of Dynamite or Rampage, and that will be an easy win for Cole.
Winners: Christian Cage and Jurassic Express
Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti (AEW Women's World Championship)
Since becoming champion at May's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Britt Baker's AEW Women's World Championship reign has been nothing short of dominant.
She's set back challenges from the likes of Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho. She's even knocked off Anna Jay and Abadon, but Tay Conti is one of the few women to allude her up to this point.
Conti has been wrestling under the AEW banner for well over a year and has shown steady improvement in that time. Just as importantly, she has done an excellent job of connecting with the crowd and giving them a reason to rally behind her.
She's in the perfect position to shine in defeat on this pay-per-view. As big of a success story as she has turned into, Thunder Rosa still needs to be the one to dethrone Baker given the long-term story AEW has been telling with them, not Conti.
Conti will give it a hard-fought effort as always before falling short while Baker remains champ a little longer.
Winner: Britt Baker
Darby Allin vs. MJF
MJF has had his fair share of championship opportunities since arriving in AEW, but his best work has come in feuds that aren't about titles. He crafted excellent stories with Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho, and now Darby Allin can be added to that list.
When MJF referred to himself and Allin as two of AEW's four pillars (along with Sammy Guevara and Jungle Boy), he wasn't wrong. The two are both undoubtedly future world champions, but in the meantime, they have a score to settle and will have their first-ever one-on-one encounter at Full Gear.
What's tough about this match is that Allin and MJF are coming off high-profile losses at All Out. Of the two, Allin can absorb another loss a lot easier than MJF can, who hasn't lost much at all in singles competition.
Nothing is stopping AEW from continuing this feud beyond Full Gear, and in fact, it's encouraged. They've worked well together up to this point in terms of their promos, and their in-ring chemistry should be equally strong.
MJF needs this victory to bounce back from the loss he endured at All Out and to keep their bad blood alive.
Winner: MJF
CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston
One of the biggest knocks against CM Punk's successful AEW run so far is his lack of a defining feud, but that complaint is no longer valid now that he's been paired off with Eddie Kingston.
The two created true magic on the microphone when they came face-to-face on Rampage one week ago. Their match was made official for Full Gear soon after, and as excited as fans are for it, the hope is that their feud will be far from over after Saturday.
There's too much history and animosity there for this to be a one-and-done. Kingston has really brought the best out of Punk and vice versa, so this should be the first of a few encounters between them.
The only thing missing from Kingston's presentation as a top star is that he's always booked to lose the matches that matter most. Him scoring an upset victory over the undefeated Punk would obviously be huge, but it doesn't feel like the right time for that to be happening, either.
Punk's first loss should come in a bigger bout, perhaps when he inevitably challenges for the AEW World Championship. Another loss may be what causes Kingston to snap and cement his heel turn, assuming that's the direction AEW is going with this.
Winner: CM Punk
Bryan Danielson vs. Miro (AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals)
All roads were leading to a Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley collision in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Both men had been racking up wins for months and were on the verge of breaking back into the title picture.
Personal reasons led to Moxley pulling out of the tourney, and instead, it will be the ruthless Miro taking his place. Before returning to destroy Orange Cassidy in the semifinals, The Redeemer hadn't been seen since losing the AEW TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara in late September.
He's one of those guys who has quietly been booked brilliantly for the last six months. Miro being positioned as the next number one contender would make him a perfect first challenger for Adam Page as AEW world champion if he goes over in the night's main event.
Then again, Miro beating Danielson would make the outcome of Omega vs. Page even more obvious, whereas Danielson winning will add to the uncertainty. Danielson never got a shot despite taking Omega to the limit on Dynamite two months ago, and this should be how he earns it.
Either man could win this one and it would be acceptable, but Danielson is the better bet.
Winner: Bryan Danielson
Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page (AEW World Championship)
It has all come down to this.
Kenny Omega and Adam Page have been telling their story since 2019. It began with Page failing to become the inaugural AEW world champion at All Out that year, continued with the two teaming, and intensified once Omega captured the title and turned heel along with the rest of The Elite.
Page has remained extremely popular through this entire period, and it couldn't be more apparent that Full Gear is his time to shine. Considering it's a pay-per-view that was named after him in the first place, it makes the most sense to pull the trigger on the title change now.
It's entirely possible Omega retains in order to prolong the program and keep Page in chase mode a little longer. The problem with that is risking Page cooling off permanently and failing to strike when the iron is at its hottest.
The Hangman Era must be upon us, and it has to be executed perfectly with no outside interference or shenanigans. Any chance of The Elite or The Dark Order getting involved should be eliminated from the get-go because the near-falls are going to be suspenseful no matter what.
This is also the right place and time for Page to be the one to kick out of the One Winged Angel before securing the three count on Omega to capture his first AEW World Championship.
Winner: Adam Page
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.