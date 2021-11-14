Who Will Receive Best Booking at WWE Survivor Series 2021?

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

As WWE prepares for one of its biggest pay-per-views of the year with Survivor Series, the focus of wrestling fans has shifted to which Superstars will be booked the strongest at the marquee event.

While WWE has proved time and time again it isn't afraid to release talented performers, the Superstars that are in favor of management are always portrayed strongly, especially at a show as important as Survivor Series.

With the recent draft changing the dynamic of both Raw and SmackDown and the head-to-head competition of the PPV, look for these superstars to receive the best booking at the 2021 edition of the annual November event.

Roman Reigns

There is no Superstar in WWE right now who receives better booking treatment than Roman Reigns. With no John Cena or Undertaker anymore, Reigns has become the company's main attraction.

At Survivor Series, just like at every other PPV in recent memory, Reigns will leave looking strong despite the best efforts of WWE champion Big E.

The Tribal Chief has been tormenting Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston en route to Survivor Series, setting the stage for an emotional battle in his champion vs. champion match against New Day member Big E.

With a stellar storyline in place and the overall support of the WWE Universe, the match should make both men look strong, but the finish will be key. While there is little doubt Vince McMahon and company will do anything necessary to protect Reigns, the hope is they give Big E the same protection.

Letting The Usos and the rest of New Day get involved and turn this into a non-finish is the most likely scenario for this marquee match. Regardless, Reigns will look like the most dominant competitor on the card.

Bianca Belair

After undeniably abysmal booking since the return of Becky Lynch, WWE creative owes it to Bianca Belair and the entire WWE Universe to book the talented Superstar stronger than anyone else in the 10-woman Survivor Series match.

Belair was one of the most over SmackDown women's champions in the history of the title, but a devastating loss to Lynch has seriously impacted her momentum. Add in porous booking ever since the title change and it's time for Belair to shine again.

In addition to teasing tension with several of the heels on Team Raw—such as Carmella and Queen Zelina—Belair should run through Team SmackDown's Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya and Aliyah before finally getting her hands on Sasha Banks.

With a dominant performance at the November PPV, Belair should return to Raw as the de facto No. 1 contender and begin her ascent to the top of the red brand's women's division. After treating Belair like a jobber, it's time for WWE to rebuild her credibility.

Seth Rollins

Just like Reigns, Rollins is viewed as one of the cornerstones of the current WWE product, with the former Shield member tasked with being the top heel on the Raw brand.

At Survivor Series, Rollins will shine bright again.

The Monday Night Messiah is back on the red brand following the WWE Draft, and the creative team will be looking to ensure Rollins is quickly re-established as the top villain. With the chance to decimate faces from SmackDown, the WWE Universe will have plenty of reason to hate Rollins.

Add in the fact that the former world champion could turn on his teammates despite dubbing himself a leader of the brand, and Survivor Series would be the perfect spot to book Rollins as strong as ever.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).