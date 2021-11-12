3 Takeaways from Dolphins' Week 10 Win

0 of 3

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins authored one of the best defensive performances of the 2021 NFL season on Thursday night.

Miami smothered Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense for four quarters in its 22-10 victory.

Brian Flores and his coaching staff drew up the perfect game plan that allowed Christian Wilkins, Jevon Holland and countless others to thrive.

The defensive masterpiece took pressure off the offensive unit that failed to move the ball down the field on a consistent basis in the first half.

Flores used a questionable quarterback change in the third quarter to spark that unit. Tua Tagovailoa took over for the injured Jacoby Brissett even though it appeared Brissett was fine to continue.

The win put the Dolphins on a two-game winning streak that they could turn to three games against the New York Jets in Week 11.