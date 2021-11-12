3 Takeaways from Ravens' Week 10 Loss

0 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Many people probably did not expect Week 10 of the NFL season to begin like this. And that's because the Baltimore Ravens did not look anywhere near their best on Thursday night.

They got off to a slow start against the Miami Dolphins and never really picked up the pace, as they took a 22-10 loss at Hard Rock Stadium. It was Baltimore's second loss in three games, as it fell to 6-3. It still has a half-game lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, but it may no longer be alone in first place come Sunday.

Neither the Ravens nor the Dolphins scored a touchdown through the first three quarters, as Miami took a 6-3 lead into the fourth quarter. However, it scored 16 points in the final 12 minutes, 34 seconds to put away Baltimore.

Here are three takeaways from the Ravens' Week 10 loss.