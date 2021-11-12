Ranking the 7 Best WR Trios of the 2021 NFL Season

0 of 7

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams made the latest in a series of win-now moves for the 2021 season. This one, though, didn't involve a trade, as the Rams signed free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

In L.A., Beckham joins a receiving corps that already includes Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods—two of this season's top 25 receivers in yardage, with Kupp leading the NFL. This begs the question: does adding Beckham give the Rams the league's best WR trio?

We're here to answer that very question.

Last month, we examined the NFL's best WR duos heading into Week 7, but this is a little different. There's a difference between having two elite pass-catchers and having three wideouts who can operate as an elite unit.

Here, we'll rank the top three WR trios heading into Week 10. We're looking at wide receivers only, so elite tight ends like Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews won't qualify.

Rankings are based primarily on 2021 performance, though past production, player health and current-season upside were considered.