Ranking the Top 7 WR Duos of the 2021 NFL Season So Far

0 of 9

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The NFL is largely a passing league, and while quarterbacks soak up much of the spotlight, most signal-callers would struggle without a quality receiving corps.

Successful receiving units usually feature more than a single top target. Great receiver tandems like Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt or Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison complemented each other.

We'll examine the top seven wide receiver duos heading into Week 7. We're looking at wide receivers only, so elite pass-catchers like Travis Kelce and Darren Waller, while worthy of recognition, won't qualify.

Rankings are based primarily on 2021 performance, though factors like past production and upside were considered. To qualify, each receiver on this list must have seen at least 25 targets through Week 6 (sorry, Davante Adams fans—no one else on the Packers has reached that mark).

Let's get to it.