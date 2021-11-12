The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2021 AEW Full Gear Match Card

1 of 7

Q: If Omega is going to win, what would be the best way to book the finish?

(EB) If Omega beats Page Saturday night, it would have to be with the assistance of every member of The Elite, including Budge. Don Callis would have to dust off Kurrgan and The Truth Commission, The Good Brothers would have to cameo, Michael Nakazawa would have to empty a year’s supply of baby oil and Brandon Cutler would have to find six more bottles of cold spray.

In all seriousness, it would require a ton of outside interference to really heat up the heels and give the impression that Omega never would have won without their assistance. Even then, it would be a tough sell to fans who have anticipated the alternative outcome for way too long.

Q: If Omega is going to lose, what would be the best way to book the finish?

(GM) If Page is winning the AEW World Championship on Saturday (and he must), then he needs to be the first person in AEW to kick out of the One-Winged Angel. Not only would it make for an awesome moment, but it would also establish him as an even bigger star.

Hangman needs to win clean (no outside interference necessary) with the Buckshot Lariat from there to capture the title.