The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2021 AEW Full Gear Match Card

The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2021 AEW Full Gear Match CardNovember 12, 2021
- Kenny Omega vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (AEW World Championship)
- Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti (AEW Women's World Championship)
- The Lucha Bros vs. FTR (AEW Tag Team Championships)
- CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston
- The Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year and American Top Team
- Miro vs. Bryan Danielson
- Darby Allin vs. MJF
- Christian Cage and Jurassic Express vs. The Superkliq
- PAC and Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black
- Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa
AEW Full Gear airs this Saturday, and with the lineup the company has put together, this could be one of the most exciting pay-per-views in All Elite Wrestling's short history. Here is a look at the final card:
Kenny Omega vs. 'Hangman' Adam Page
Q: If Omega is going to win, what would be the best way to book the finish?
(EB) If Omega beats Page Saturday night, it would have to be with the assistance of every member of The Elite, including Budge. Don Callis would have to dust off Kurrgan and The Truth Commission, The Good Brothers would have to cameo, Michael Nakazawa would have to empty a year’s supply of baby oil and Brandon Cutler would have to find six more bottles of cold spray.
In all seriousness, it would require a ton of outside interference to really heat up the heels and give the impression that Omega never would have won without their assistance. Even then, it would be a tough sell to fans who have anticipated the alternative outcome for way too long.
Q: If Omega is going to lose, what would be the best way to book the finish?
(GM) If Page is winning the AEW World Championship on Saturday (and he must), then he needs to be the first person in AEW to kick out of the One-Winged Angel. Not only would it make for an awesome moment, but it would also establish him as an even bigger star.
Hangman needs to win clean (no outside interference necessary) with the Buckshot Lariat from there to capture the title.
CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston
Q: CM Punk is undefeated in AEW so far. Offer a take on why Kingston should be the man to hand him his first loss.
(JJ) Whew, this is difficult. I'll take the juxtaposition approach where Kingston is playing the "indie wrestler raging against the established stars" angle that Punk played in WWE. If there was no other reason to flip the Punk heel switch, losing to Eddie should do it.
Q: CM Punk is undefeated in AEW so far. Offer a take on why he should defeat Kingston and keep his streak alive.
(CM) I feel like Kingston has already reached a point in AEW where wins and losses are almost irrelevant to his overall success. He can lose, cut a promo about why he lost, and fans will immediately be back on his side. Beating Punk should be saved for one of AEW's young homegrown talents. It's one of those moments that will propel somebody to the next level.
Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti
Q: Book a finish that sees Baker lose the women's title to Conti and explain why it would be the right way to go.
(EB) Conti wins clean. Baker is bulletproof at this point. She has joined MJF, Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara as those young pillars around whom the company's future will be built. She has a character that is over and will survive any defeat. She would be all-but-guaranteed to regain the title down the road, so a loss to Conti that firmly establishes her as a star in the division would do little to harm her.
Q: Book a finish that sees Baker retain the women's title and explain why it would be the right way to go.
(DW) The best part of this match is that Baker and Conti have made such huge strides in the ring. While some fans have questioned their abilities in the past, this is their chance to prove them wrong. With Conti bringing Anna Jay to ringside and Baker always traveling with her entourage, the champion should win the match with a clean lockjaw submission after Jamie Hayter and Rebel distract the challenger.
Bryan Danielson vs. Miro
Q: If Page wins the world title, would it be better if his first rival was Danielson or Miro?
(KB) After establishing himself with a big win over AEW's top heel, Hangman needs another bad guy to fight. Miro is the perfect destructive force to challenge a newly crowned popular champion. It is genuinely possible that God's Forsaken Champion could dethrone him immediately.
While Danielson is on an incredible run, he'd be walking into a match with Page as the heel, and The American Dragon is not ready for that this early in his AEW career.
(CM) Part of me wants to say Miro because it would be an easy heel vs. babyface dynamic to establish, but I think Danielson might be a better choice if AEW wants Page's first defense to be against one of its biggest names. Realistically, he will end up facing both men eventually anyway.
The Lucha Bros vs. FTR
Q: If you had to put $1,000 on this match, who gets your bet?
(DW) The Lucha Bros. While there is no doubt in anyone's mind that this match could steal the show in terms of quality, the storyline the two teams are telling would indicate The Lucha Bros would walk out victorious. As Las Super Ranas, FTR beat The Lucha Bros for the AAA tag team titles in October, so all signs point to the current AEW champions successfully retaining their gold in this matchup.
(KB) Lucha Bros would absolutely get my bet. Penta and Fenix have fought hard to get to this moment. All Out crowned them as the best tag team in AEW, and they have not gotten a chance to run with that just yet.
FTR are the perfect team to challenge them. However, it is not the right time for Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood to regain the AEW Tag Team Championships, especially after already taking the AAA world tag team titles.
Darby Allin vs. MJF
Q: Let's say you were booking this show with Tony Khan. Make an argument for why Allin should win.
(JJ) To capitalize off the rub from CM Punk. I've been told numerous times how wrestling The Best in the World would elevate the younger talent. I don't see an increase from the already nuclear buzz Darby has in AEW. So let him have a meaningful win against MJF, who really doesn't need a title now to be relevant.
Q: Let's say you were booking this show with Tony Khan. Make an argument for why MJF should win.
(GM) Both guys are coming off high-profile losses at All Out, so this could go either way. However, MJF winning may be the better bet.
Allin is a resilient babyface who can easily endure the loss and can always bounce back with a win another time; MJF, on the other hand, has only lost twice in singles matches since the start of AEW and should maintain his current credibility by beating Allin at Full Gear.
Predictions
