NFL Contract Situations That Need to Be Resolved Before End of 2021 Season

In the NFL, contract negotiations often occur in the offseason. Players are focused on playing during the season, while teams don't always feel pressure to get a deal done until players are no longer under contract.

But sometimes, it makes sense for teams to resolve a contract situation in-season. That could be especially true this year, as an expected rise in the salary cap could lead to significantly bigger contacts next season.

That may be why the Cleveland Browns moved to extend guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller this week. With four-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff and three-time first-team All-Pro Jason Kelce slated to reach free agency, there's no telling what the floor for interior linemen could look like a few months from now.

Here, we'll examine nine players whose teams should resolve their respective contract situations before the regular season ends. Players are listed in alphabetical order.