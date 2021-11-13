NFL Contract Situations That Need to Be Resolved Before End of 2021 SeasonNovember 13, 2021
NFL Contract Situations That Need to Be Resolved Before End of 2021 Season
In the NFL, contract negotiations often occur in the offseason. Players are focused on playing during the season, while teams don't always feel pressure to get a deal done until players are no longer under contract.
But sometimes, it makes sense for teams to resolve a contract situation in-season. That could be especially true this year, as an expected rise in the salary cap could lead to significantly bigger contacts next season.
That may be why the Cleveland Browns moved to extend guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller this week. With four-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff and three-time first-team All-Pro Jason Kelce slated to reach free agency, there's no telling what the floor for interior linemen could look like a few months from now.
Here, we'll examine nine players whose teams should resolve their respective contract situations before the regular season ends. Players are listed in alphabetical order.
Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams will be a free agent in 2022. But if he wants to stay in Green Bay, it's unclear who will be throwing him the ball next season.
According to Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer, the Packers have agreed to trade Aaron Rodgers in 2022 if he wants to leave the organization.
Regardless of whether Rodgers leaves, the Packers should want to retain Adams, who is arguably the NFL's top receiver. However, waiting to work out an extension could make that difficult.
If the Packers fall short in the playoffs and Rodgers makes it known that he won't return, Adams could become adamant about wanting to sign elsewhere. At the same time, Rodgers could be more inclined to force a trade if it appears that Adams won't be back.
That could force Green Bay into a situation where franchise-tagging Adams is the only way to keep from turning the page to Jordan Love at quarterback. The tag is an option, but it's far from ideal considering the Packers know exactly what they're getting out of the soon-to-be 29-year-old receiver.
With so much uncertainty surrounding the future of the organization, the Packers should do everything in their power to lock up Adams before the playoffs begin.
Terron Armstead, LT, New Orleans Saints
It will be tricky for the New Orleans Saints to re-sign left tackle Terron Armstead regardless of the timing.
Armstead is a three-time Pro Bowler at one of the game's most important positions, and he has a projected market value of $23.9 million annually. Meanwhile, the Saints currently have only $1.5 million in cap space.
New Orleans will have to move some money around to extend Armstead, but waiting until the offseason may make things even more difficult.
With a rising cap, Armstead could reasonably expect to become the league's highest-paid left tackle. Trent Williams currently holds that title with a deal worth just over $23 million annually.
The closer Armtead gets to hitting the open market, the less likely it is that New Orleans will be able to keep him long term. The Saints are projected to be $52 million over the cap next year, so a bidding war could take them out of the mix entirely.
The Saints are currently 5-3 and look like a potential playoff team, but that could soon change with starting quarterback Jameis Winston now out for the year. A late-season collapse could leave Armstead searching for a new home regardless of the money involved.
Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins may be headed toward another rebuild in 2022.
After a 10-win season in 2020, Miami has stumbled out to a 3-7 record this year. The jury is still out on second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and while head coach Brian Flores did an excellent job of orchestrating a big win Thursday over the Baltimore Ravens, he is 18-24 since taking over in 2019.
None of that means tight end Mike Gesicki is eager to leave, though.
"Absolutely not," Gesicki said, per Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. "I think that we have a phenomenal organization."
Gesicki, who has 529 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season, wants to stick around. The Dolphins need to ensure that he does before his stance changes, which could happen if they undergo a major offseason overhaul.
If Miami makes changes at quarterback and in the front office, Gesicki could be more inclined to weigh his options in free agency. At that point, he'll have to evaluate his fit with a new roster and a new scheme.
It would behoove Miami to go ahead and lock up Gesicki while he's fully on board.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, Carolina Panthers
While the Carolina Panthers gave up only a 2023 sixth-round pick to acquire cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the New England Patriots, they should be looking to ensure it isn't only a half-season rental.
Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, is a quality starting-caliber corner who is already proving his worth in Carolina. Though he has played only 33 defensive snaps through two games, he has already logged two interceptions, two passes defended and four tackles.
Gilmore is 31 years old, but he's proving that he can still play at a high level. Should he prove over the second half of the season that he's still an elite cover corner, his value on the 2022 free-agent market is going to skyrocket. The Panthers should look to lock up him before that happens.
Carolina's season is in danger of collapsing, as quarterback Sam Darnold has struggled in recent weeks and is now headed to injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Cam Newton signed with the Panthers on Thursday, but there's no guarantee that he can save their season.
Gilmore grew up in South Carolina, played college ball at the University of South Carolina and may be interested in finishing his career in nearby Charlotte. However, that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be willing to give a huge hometown discount to a subpar team if he reaches the open market.
Carolina would be smart to get an extension done as soon as possible.
Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Along with Mike Gesicki, Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles will headline the 2022 free-agent pool of tight ends.
The South Dakota State product has never produced elite numbers or a Pro Bowl appearance in Philadelphia, but that could change following the Eagles' trade of fellow tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals.
"Obviously he's a free agent," general manager Howie Roseman said about Goedert following the Ertz trade, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "And there's no secret that that's obviously something here going forward that we have to address. Getting him a role where it's not just sharing time and he's the guy."
Goedert is on pace to amass roughly 852 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2021. Those numbers should earn him a lot of attention if he reaches the open market.
It would behoove the Eagles to extend Goedert before he does become a free agent. He has a projected market value of $12.8 million annually, but that number could rise even higher if another team falls in love with him.
The New England Patriots gave Hunter Henry a deal worth $12.5 million annually this past offseason even though the salary cap went down. Henry had a significant injury history and had never even approached 800 yards in a season, which begs the question of how much more Goedert could command this offseason.
Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins
If the Miami Dolphins are barreling toward another rebuild, it would be beneficial to ensure that key players like Mike Gesicki and cornerback Xavien Howard are around to be part of it.
Unlike Gesicki, Howard is under contract for several more years (through 2024). However, that doesn't mean Howard is happy with his current deal.
During the offseason, Howard sought to rework his contract in Miami, hoping to land a deal worthy of the league's reigning interceptions leader. Miami's initial refusal eventually led him to request a trade.
"These were proposals of adjustments that wouldn't just make me feel more respected, but were also cap friendly. But the Dolphins refused everything we proposed," Howard said, per CBS Sports' Jared Dubin.
The Dolphins did eventually rework Howard's contract, adding $1 million in Pro Bowl incentives and $2.5 million in additional incentives added to his 2021 year, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Howard also received assurances from the club that it will renegotiate a new deal in late February or early March following the 2021 season in line with market based on the cornerback's health and 2021 performance," Rapoport added.
Given the potential for significant roster turnover in the offseason—and perhaps an again-unhappy Howard—Miami should consider accelerating the timetable on that renegotiation.
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
There's a good chance that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will wait until the offseason to settle on a second contract. He operates without an agent and is understandably focused on the season at hand.
According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the Ravens didn't make progress on a new deal with Jackson during their Week 8 bye. However, they'd be wise to get an extension done before the end of the regular season if at all possible.
Jackson had a rare off game in Thursday's loss to the Dolphins, but most weeks, it feels like he's only upping his contract leverage. He's on pace for a career-high 4,622 passing yards. He's also on pace for 1,207 rushing yards, which would narrowly beat his own personal best—and single-season record for a quarterback—of 1,206 rushing yards in 2019.
Over the summer, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that Jackson could be looking at a deal in the $40-45 million range annually.
"It wouldn't surprise people around the league if Jackson's deal came in behind Mahomes' $45 million-a-year average and ahead of Prescott's $40 million, but as always, the key will be to watch the structure and guarantees," Graziano wrote.
The longer Baltimore waits to sign Jackson to an extension, the more likely it is that he'll reach or exceed the high end of that estimate.
Jackson has already proved he deserves a second contract. If he wins another MVP or this year's Super Bowl, he might become the league's highest-paid quarterback.
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
During his first eight seasons in the NFL, Cordarrelle Patterson largely made a name for himself as a return specialist. He has four appearances on the first-team All-Pro list as a returner and is tied with Leon Washington and Josh Cribbs for the most kick return touchdowns in league history with eight.
However, the Atlanta Falcons have unlocked Patterson's offensive potential in a way no other team has. By regularly using him as both a receiver and a runner, they've put him in a position to rack up impressive numbers.
Patterson is only 10 yards shy of his previous career high for receiving yards in a season (469 as a rookie in 2013). His 278 rushing yards are already a career high, as are his 737 yards from scrimmage.
"I feel like they are really embracing the guy I can be on the football field," Patterson said, per Kris Rhim of the team's official website. "I really love Atlanta, man."
Patterson, who is playing on a one-year, $3 million deal, figures to get a substantial raise on his next contract. The Falcons should ensure that the deal comes from them by offering him an extension now.
There's no real reason to wait, as Patterson is both productive and happy in his current role. Waiting would only give other teams the opportunity to lure him away with an overwhelming contract offer in free agency.
Atlanta should put pen to paper long before other teams can get into the ears of Patterson and his agent.
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wideout Mike Williams flashed plenty of promise during his first four NFL seasons. Notably, he had a 10-touchdown campaign in 2018 and reached the 1,000-yard mark the following year.
However, the 2017 No. 7 pick is finally having his breakout season this year while showcasing plenty of chemistry with second-year quarterback Justin Herbert.
Williams has already caught 37 passes for 575 yards and six touchdowns. That puts him on pace for roughly 1,222 yards and 13 touchdowns.
It's fair to say that the 27-year-old receiver could be one of the most coveted free agents on the market—and arguably the top receiver aside from Davante Adams—should he reach it. The Chargers shouldn't allow that to happen, though.
Williams' production has fallen off some since he suffered a knee injury in Week 5. He's had only six receptions and 104 yards over the last three games. However, that shouldn't raise long-term concerns.
The Chargers have the sixth-most cap space in the NFL right now, which gives them even less reason to wait on signing Williams to an extension.
Cap, contract and market value information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.