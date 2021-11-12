Fantasy Football Week 10: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Now that we're past the midway point of the 2021 NFL season, fantasy football managers have to dive into the deep end of the free-agent pool for sleepers.

Underrated fantasy assets such as Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, New York Jets running back Michael Carter and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth may no longer be available on your league's waiver wire. There's still help to be found for managers in need of a one-week fill-in, though.

This week's selections include a mix of unheralded names and battled-tested veterans who can provide one last fantasy spark at the end of their careers. We'll step into the time machine and remember the glory days of a quarterback and wide receiver listed below. Both have great matchups and deserve a look.

Managers in need of a running back because of injuries or bye weeks should have their sights set on a few ball-carriers who could have expanded roles.

Let's go through the biggest sleepers in Week 10. All selections are rostered in 60 percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.