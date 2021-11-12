Fantasy Football Week 10: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Fantasy Football Week 10: Biggest Sleepers at Every PositionNovember 12, 2021
Now that we're past the midway point of the 2021 NFL season, fantasy football managers have to dive into the deep end of the free-agent pool for sleepers.
Underrated fantasy assets such as Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, New York Jets running back Michael Carter and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth may no longer be available on your league's waiver wire. There's still help to be found for managers in need of a one-week fill-in, though.
This week's selections include a mix of unheralded names and battled-tested veterans who can provide one last fantasy spark at the end of their careers. We'll step into the time machine and remember the glory days of a quarterback and wide receiver listed below. Both have great matchups and deserve a look.
Managers in need of a running back because of injuries or bye weeks should have their sights set on a few ball-carriers who could have expanded roles.
Let's go through the biggest sleepers in Week 10. All selections are rostered in 60 percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.
QB Ben Roethlisberger vs. Detroit Lions (30 Percent Rostered)
Closer to his career sunset, Ben Roethlisberger isn't a viable weekly fantasy starter. He's thrown for multiple touchdowns in a game only twice this season, but the 39-year-old could accomplish that feat for a third time this week in a matchup with the Detroit Lions.
Despite Roethlisberger's age, Pittsburgh is still a pass-heavy attack, ranking 11th in attempts. Though the Steelers may lose Chase Claypool (toe) for multiple weeks, they have wideout Diontae Johnson and rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth, who's emerged in the passing game.
Rookie running back Najee Harris could see more targets as well. He's second on the team in receptions (40).
Roethlisberger has the offensive playmakers to post solid numbers against the Lions' 14th-ranked pass defense, which has allowed 15 touchdowns.
In Week 9, Roethlisberger threw for 205 yards and a couple of scores on the Chicago Bears' 10th-ranked pass defense. With a softer matchup on tap, he has streamer appeal for managers in need of a bye-week replacement for Joe Burrow.
QB Teddy Bridgewater vs. Philadelphia Eagles (29 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $5,500
Teddy Bridgewater put himself back on the fantasy football radar with a solid outing against the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 249 yards and a touchdown to go along with a rushing score.
Don't expect Bridgewater to make rushing touchdowns a trend, but he's capable of racking up yards and tossing a few touchdown passes in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
In three of their last four outings, the Eagles have allowed 297-plus yards through the air. They've also surrendered 16 passing scores in nine games, and they're tied for 12th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks this season.
Bridgewater has a versatile wide receiver trio featuring Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Jeudy provides speed, while the latter two have the size to play a role in the red zone. Also of note, tight end Noah Fant will return from a one-week stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He's second on the Broncos in catches (37).
Because of his decent matchup, Bridgewater could string together consecutive games with solid fantasy production.
RB Brandon Bolden vs. Cleveland Browns (33 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,400
New England Patriots running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both suffered concussions last Sunday. Both are in the concussion protocol and missed practice Wednesday.
If Harris and Stevenson sit out, Brandon Bolden might have a hefty workload in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns.
With rookie quarterback Mac Jones under center, the Patriots have employed a run-heavy attack this season. They rank 10th leaguewide in rushing attempts.
Because of New England's conservative approach, Bolden may still have a decent role if Harris or Stevenson suits up Sunday. He's had productive weeks as a pass-catcher, recording six receptions in a game twice this season.
If Harris and Stevenson don't play, Bolden becomes a must-add pickup because of his potential workload. Even in a limited role, he could reach paydirt against a Browns defense that's allowed three rushing touchdowns to running backs in the last two weeks.
RB Eno Benjamin vs. Carolina Panthers (13 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,400
The Arizona Cardinals have to shuffle roles in their backfield for the next few weeks.
Running back Chase Edmonds went down with a high ankle sprain Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He's now poised to miss multiple games.
In Edmonds' absence, Eno Benjamin will likely serve the complement to James Conner, who accumulated 173 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage last week.
Though Conner figures to handle most of the Cardinals' backfield touches, Benjamin can carve out a role as the change-of-pace ball-carrier. He recorded nine rushing attempts for 39 yards and a touchdown against the Niners after Edmonds left the game.
With quarterback Kyler Murray's status (ankle) for Week 10 still unclear, the Cardinals might lean more on their ground game again. Benjamin could have a solid workload against the Carolina Panthers, who allowed 151 rushing yards and a touchdown to the New England Patriots in Week 9.
WR Deonte Harris at Tennessee Titans (17 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,000
The New Orleans Saints don't have a consistent playmaker at wide receiver, but Deonte Harris has been a primary option in their passing game over the past few weeks.
Harris led the Saints in targets in each of the last two outings. He's converted 15 targets into nine receptions for 87 yards, which isn't substantial, but his volume should appeal to managers who are searching for a gem at the bottom of the free-agent pool.
The Saints might insert quarterback Taysom Hill into the lineup in place of Trevor Siemian, who took over for Jameis Winston (torn ACL and MCL damage) in Week 8. Based on Harris' recent involvement in the aerial attack, he'll probably maintain a decent role regardless of who's under center.
Harris will have a highly favorable Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who allow the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
WR DeSean Jackson vs. Kansas City Chiefs (10 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: N/A
Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders released wideout Henry Ruggs III, who's facing five charges, including four felonies, as a result of a car crash that killed Tina Tintor and her dog, per TMZ Sports.
In the Raiders' Week 9 loss to the New York Giants, wideouts Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones combined for one catch and 20 yard on eight targets. That likely explains the team's decision to sign DeSean Jackson this week.
Jackson isn't a high-volume receiver, but he stretches the field. Although he caught only eight passes in seven games with the Los Angeles Rams, he's averaging 27.6 yards per reception this season.
The 34-year-old hauled in three catches for 120 yards and a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20th-ranked pass defense in Week 3. Going against the Kansas City Chiefs' 21st-ranked pass defense this week, Jackson can make an immediate impact as a big-play receiver over the top.
He'll likely see a handful of targets with a chance to reach paydirt on a deep throw from quarterback Derek Carr, who's pushing the ball downfield more often this year.
TE Dan Arnold at Indianapolis Colts (26 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $3,500
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold made an appearance on last week's sleeper list, but he's still widely available and has another plus matchup for Week 10.
Arnold has transitioned into a starting role with the Jaguars and has led the team in catches in each of the past two weeks. He's a big part of the passing attack and deserves more attention in fantasy leagues.
The fifth-year tight end is a viable starter with upside in an offense that ranks 12th in passing attempts.
For those concerned about quarterback Trevor Lawrence's ankle, he practiced Wednesday. With him on the field, Arnold will likely continue to see a steady number of targets.
Arnold has an enticing matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, who are tied for fourth in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.
TE Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $3,700
If you dropped Ricky Seals-Jones with the anticipation that Logan Thomas would return to his starting role, pick him up again.
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Thomas felt soreness in his hamstring after practicing Monday. Rivera doesn't plan to make a decision about whether to activate him from injured reserve until Friday.
Thomas may suit up Sunday, but his Week 10 outlook doesn't seem promising at the moment. Even if he plays, the pass-catching tight end may have a low pitch count.
As the healthier option at the position, Seals-Jones probably has one more week on the fantasy radar.
As a starter in place of Thomas, Seals-Jones played 99 or 100 percent of the offensive snaps in four consecutive outings. Even with three-quarters of that workload, he has some appeal in a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are tied for seventh in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.
Maurice Moton is an NFL and fantasy football columnist for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.