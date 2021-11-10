3 Reasons the Packers Can Still Make a Super Bowl Run

0 of 3

NFL Week 9 was not the finest hour for the Green Bay Packers. After dropping the season opener, the Packers put together a winning streak of seven games, but that came to an end against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Aaron Rodgers out of the lineup after testing positive for COVID-19, the offense was completely stagnant. They scored just seven points against a Chiefs defense that has taken its fair share of beatings this season.

The NFL tends to be a rash reaction league. It's easy to get too caught up in the results of a given game. After all, the Packers' Super Bowl odds at DraftKings went from +900 to +1000 after the loss.

But games should come with perspective. There's no denying the Packers laid an egg on Sunday, but they are still squarely in the realm of Super Bowl contenders.

Here are three reasons Packers fans should still be eyeing airline tickets to Los Angeles come February.