Liv Morgan Finally Gets Her Shot, Kevin Owens Snaps and More WWE Raw Fallout

Liv Morgan Finally Gets Her Shot, Kevin Owens Snaps and More WWE Raw FalloutNovember 9, 2021
Is there anything better in wrestling than to see the payoff of a long-term story? WWE Raw attempted to deliver on few major angles by providing some shocking moments on the November 8 edition.
After surviving Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega and Carmella in a Fatal 5-Way match, Liv Morgan picked up a huge win to become the new No. 1 contender to the Raw Women's Championship. It is finally her time to shine.
Kevin Owens tried to show his loyalty and honesty to others around him, but he snapped after losing to Seth Rollins and viciously attacked Big E after the WWE champ inadvertently blocked his path to victory.
Doudrop also seemed to lose her cool. The fun-loving performer attacked Belair, costing her a shot at the Raw women's title. By doing so, she turned heel again in her short main roster run.
The 24/7 Championship has descended back into madness as six different title changes happened within a minute of one another. Reginald walked out with the gold but only after Drake Maverick won the title twice, and Byron Saxton and Corey Graves both got a brief run.
This show was a mess of big moves that could lead to better or worse times to come. What matters most, though, is that these decisions stick.
Liv Morgan Earns Chance to Take Big Leap Forward
Liv Morgan has teased a dramatic rise for a long time, but it has never fully materialized. After a complete Raw shake-up with the WWE draft, though, she may finally get there.
Becky Lynch needed a new opponent, and she and the former Riott Squad member have no history. It is the perfect setup for a fresh angle that can change the entire dynamic of the women's division.
While Lynch vs. Morgan is not the same level of match as Big Time Becks vs. Bianca Belair or Rhea Ripley, that could change if WWE commits to the 27-year-old who has been with the company for the past seven years.
It will be fun to see Morgan compete for more than five minutes after being wasted in the past.
It's time to let the women of Raw shine beyond the obvious standouts.
Doudrop May Have Turned at Wrong Time
Doudrop has been struggling to find her place on Raw since debuting in June.
The former Piper Niven has a unique body type that makes her a fresh opponent for anyone, and she can move like someone half her size. That should make it easy for her to stand out.
Even though she never won the NXT UK Championship, she always made a mark in her appearances on the brand. She needs the same level of staying power on Raw.
After costing Bianca Belair a shot at the Raw women's title on Monday night, a feud with The EST of WWE could be the opportunity to prove herself, but it does require her to turn heel again. In just five months, her standing on the red brand has repeatedly changed.
The name Doudrop should lean more toward a babyface role, yet she has spent more time as a heel. And she is unlikely to defeat Belair, so she may not even get much out of this move, either.
24/7 Championship Picture Is Waste of Talent
The 24/7 Championship has become an excuse to use a select few performers repeatedly in the same segment. It worked at one time, especially for R-Truth, but that moment has long since passed.
Reginald winning the title in July added some temporary excitement, but it has fallen back into the same routine. Drake Maverick ended that reign on Monday night, but after a series of swift title changeovers, Reggie took the gold back.
A lot of wrestlers lost their jobs in WWE recently, accomplished and impressive athletes who could compete at the highest level. They were considered expendable while the running joke of the 24/7 belt only further marginalizes another group of talented performers.
It is a shame because WWE has shown the title can be so much more. There is a place for fun and comedy in wrestling, but the company usually ends up repeating the joke until it loses all meaning.
Kevin Owens May Be Best as a Tweener Against Big E
Kevin Owens is one of the biggest stars in wrestling and can do absolutely anything. He can play the conniving heel or the hard-fighting babyface.
After his beatdown of Big E on Monday, it seems he is returning to the role of opportunistic villain, but that does not feel like the best move for him at the moment. He needs something else to stand out again.
Owens and E have a greater story to tell than just an attack at ringside. Raw could use KO at his best by playing the tweener. In a company that does not trust him, he should become a loner who is done playing everyone else's game.
Big E vs. Owens could be a great story and may even be better than the battle between the WWE champion and Seth Rollins.
There is a more enticing tale to tell of Owens simply not playing by anyone's rules. He does not need to buddy up with The Visionary or defend the WWE champ. He is his own man with his own mission.