Liv Morgan Finally Gets Her Shot, Kevin Owens Snaps and More WWE Raw Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

Is there anything better in wrestling than to see the payoff of a long-term story? WWE Raw attempted to deliver on few major angles by providing some shocking moments on the November 8 edition.

After surviving Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega and Carmella in a Fatal 5-Way match, Liv Morgan picked up a huge win to become the new No. 1 contender to the Raw Women's Championship. It is finally her time to shine.

Kevin Owens tried to show his loyalty and honesty to others around him, but he snapped after losing to Seth Rollins and viciously attacked Big E after the WWE champ inadvertently blocked his path to victory.

Doudrop also seemed to lose her cool. The fun-loving performer attacked Belair, costing her a shot at the Raw women's title. By doing so, she turned heel again in her short main roster run.

The 24/7 Championship has descended back into madness as six different title changes happened within a minute of one another. Reginald walked out with the gold but only after Drake Maverick won the title twice, and Byron Saxton and Corey Graves both got a brief run.

This show was a mess of big moves that could lead to better or worse times to come. What matters most, though, is that these decisions stick.