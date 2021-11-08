3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 9 Loss

1 of 3

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Arizona came into Sunday with two of its top offensive players sidelined by injuries (quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins), and wide receiver A.J. Green was also out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Then the Cardinals lost running back Chase Edmonds, who suffered an ankle injury on their first offensive play and never returned.

That seems like it should have led to at least a solid showing for the 49ers defense. However, that was far from the case. The unit gave up 437 total yards of offense, and the Cardinals committed no turnovers and relied on standout performances from backup signal-caller Colt McCoy (249 yards and a touchdown) and running back James Conner (173 total yards and three touchdowns).

McCoy didn't throw many passes downfield. Instead, the majority of Arizona's big plays came on runs and short passes that turned into substantial gains.

"It was extremely disappointing," San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said, per The Athletic's Matt Barrows. "I don't think we tackled very well. I didn't think we had 11 guys swarming to the ball enough. I think we made it pretty easy on those guys."

After punting on their opening drive, the Cardinals scored points on six of their next seven possessions, with the lone exception coming when the clock ran out in the first half. The 49ers need to do a better job of getting stops, especially early in games against offenses that shouldn't be having that much success against them.