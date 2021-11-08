AEW Full Gear 2021 Match Card Predictions Including Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

1 of 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The months-long rivalry pitting Christian Cage and Jurassic Express against Superkliq's Adam Cole and The Young Bucks will culminate Saturday night with a Falls Count Anywhere trios match.

The feud dates back to Cole's debut with the company at All Out, when Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy came to the aid of Cage during a beatdown by The Elite. It escalated on the September 24 episode of Rampage from Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Cole and the Bucks scored an impressive victory over their rivals.

Since then, the teams have been at each other's throats, with Cage and Jurassic Express getting the best of the heels Wednesday on Dynamite by way of a con-chair-to on Cole.

The Falls Count Anywhere stipulation helps elevate the significance and anticipation of the bout. We have seen the match before, we've seen multiple combinations of these wrestlers, too. Sticking the stipulation on the match gives it a sense of finality that it may not have otherwise had.

On the surface, it would look like Superkliq would be the easy choice to win this one, if only because Cole losing in his first PPV match doesn't seem likely. Given that team won the first match, though, this is the perfect time to stick a win on Jungle Boy.

There is a whole week of television to really put heat on Cole and the Bucks before ultimately giving the win to the babyfaces. Given what is expected later in the night, using this show as the night The Elite got its comeuppance is a smart idea and one that starts with this match.

Prediction: Cage and Jurassic Express